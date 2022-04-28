Way Day Deal: Get a $50 Gift Card With This Discounted Bissell Carpet Cleaner

Even the hardest messes are no match for the Bissell JetScrub Max Pet carpet cleaner. With pets, keeping rugs and floors clean can be difficult, but this Bissell vacuum attempts to make it a little easier.
Take advantage of the Way Day sale happening now and grab this $300 carpet cleaner for just $170. Wayfair is also including a free $50 gift card with your purchase, on top of the already discounted price, which will be sent out after your order ships.
Coming in at under 13 pounds, this lightweight wet/dry carpet cleaner works on everything from carpet to bare floors, tackling tough pet stains, spills and more. The swivel head allows you to clean hard-to-reach spaces more efficiently and the collapsible handle makes transport and storage a breeze.
Maintenance is also super simple, as this Bissell includes an easy-to-empty dirt tank and a removable nozzle and brush roll. Plus, your purchase includes a cleaning solution and a handy pet tool attachment to get the job done to perfection.