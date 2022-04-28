Way Day Deal: Get a $50 Gift Card With This Discounted Bissell Carpet Cleaner

Even the hardest messes are no match for the . With pets, keeping rugs and floors clean can be difficult, but this Bissell vacuum attempts to make it a little easier.

Take advantage of the Way Day sale happening now and grab this $300 carpet cleaner for just $170. Wayfair is also including a free $50 gift card with your purchase, on top of the already discounted price, which will be sent out after your order ships.

Coming in at under 13 pounds, this lightweight wet/dry carpet cleaner works on everything from carpet to bare floors, tackling tough pet stains, spills and more. The swivel head allows you to clean hard-to-reach spaces more efficiently and the collapsible handle makes transport and storage a breeze.

Maintenance is also super simple, as this Bissell includes an easy-to-empty dirt tank and a removable nozzle and brush roll. Plus, your purchase includes a cleaning solution and a handy pet tool attachment to get the job done to perfection.