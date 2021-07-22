Want a freedom fridge? Samsung's new stars and stripes edition is for you

Samsung Appliances

Samsung's Bespoke line of customizable refrigerators debuted a few years ago in Europe and is now available in the US. That means you can order your refrigerator in a multitude of sizes, colors and designs. The latest is a stars and stripes motif timed with the kickoff of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The refrigerator is the Bespoke 4-Door Flex model with white gloss panels, available in counter-depth and standard sizes. A handful of new features are included, including a beverage center for quick drink access and an automatically filling water pitcher. You'll also get a dual ice maker capable of ice cubs and ice "bites," as well as a flex zone that can refrigerate or freeze depending on your needs.

All of that high-tech cooling power plus the American flag. What would Betsy Ross think? The stars and stripes limited edition is now available on Samsung's website starting at $2,899.