Snatch a Victoria cast-iron skillet for just $15 right now

Victoria Cookware

Cast iron isn't shiny or flashy like some cookware but it's remarkably consistent and effective. Cast iron holds and imparts more surface heat than just about any other material which is why you can sear the heck out of steaks, burgers and chicken or build a beautiful crust on a piece of cajun-dusted fish or batch of home fries. It's also tough as nails and will last you as long as you're willing to care for it. Cast iron isn't terribly expensive either, but this is really about as inexpensive as you'll find a quality piece of cast-iron cookware. The preseasoned skillet is already on sale from $70 down to $20 but when you plug in promo code VIP at checkout, you'll see the price drop another $5.

If you've been wanting to snatch up a piece of cast iron on the cheap, this is as low as we've seen the pan drop to date. Macy's will ship your (rather heavy) order for free too if it's up over $25. Worry not, as there's a big sale to sift through and find something to get you over the free shipping threshold. These on sale for $11 would do it, for instance, as would this sturdy down to $14.

Whatever you do, don't let this cast-iron deal slip through your fingers. As we all prepare to somberly roll our grills back into the garage until next year, cast iron is poised and ready to take center stage.