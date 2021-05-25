Tuesday's top deals: $10 headlamp, $15 hair clipper, $24 mini massage gun, more

Today is another one of those "I'm amazed at what you can get for cheap" days. Because while it seems like prices are climbing on things like food and gasoline, certain electronics remain unusually affordable.

Before I dive into the new stuff, a reminder about something from last week: The refurbished Oculus Quest VR headset is still available for $199. I mention this because it's one of my all-time favorite products, and that price is half the original cost. Definitely something to consider for a dad or grad if you're shopping for a super-cool gift.

OK, enough old business. On to the new. As always, these items are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All coupons and codes were tested and working at the time of this writing.

ALWOA Amazon seller: ALWOA Direct Price: $10 with promo code WLR868J5 Ever since I started tinkering with 3D printers, I've come to learn the value of headlamps like these, which make it easy to cast hands-free light on things that need checking, adjusting, etc. This one, which is also suitable for jogging, camping and such, has a rechargeable four-hour battery, a motion-sensing on/off switch and both a hook and magnet up top -- the better to hang or attach the light when you don't want it on your head. It even comes with a zippered carrying case. Ten bucks!

Polentat Amazon seller: Samoyeah Price: $15 with promo code EZRCCEZQ Whether you're still nervous about sitting in a stylist's chair or you just want to do a little touch-up grooming from time to time, this cordless trimmer is a killer deal. I grabbed one recently for Cheapskate Jr., who likes his mane short and was previously relying on a bulky corded thing. His verdict on this: "Works great, but why does the manual say it's for pets?" Why, indeed. To that I'll add that it's surprisingly solid given the price; it has some heft. It's also waterproof, reasonably quiet and bundled with all the necessary accessories for home grooming. (No carrying case, alas.)

Pixel Hub Amazon seller: Majiachengzzzz (no, I didn't make that up) Price: $24 with promo code HK3QBYKY At last count there were more massage guns on Amazon than fish in the sea. This is the latest with an impossibly low price. How does it compare with all the others? I can't say, because I haven't tested this exact model -- but I've tested many just like it. My semi-professional opinion: It's probably pretty good. If not, hey, return it. The massager comes with four interchangeable heads and can run at eight different speeds. It recharges via USB-C, though it's up to you to provide the AC adapter (or powered USB port). You could pay 2-3 times as much for one of these things -- but I haven't yet worked out why you'd want to.

Potensic A dead ringer for one of the DJI's early Phantom drones, the Dreamer Pro costs considerably less while offering some impressive features. A big one: a 4K camera mounted on a 3-axis gimbal. That results in some really sharp, really stable video. Here's what I like about this model, which I had the chance to test-drive recently: It's really easy to pop the propellers on and off -- and they need to come off when you stow everything in the included heavy-duty carrying case.

The remote actually plugs into your phone using included cables (which can stow in the remote). That's so much better than dealing with Wi-Fi pairing hassles.

Potensic includes a 32GB microSD card for capturing video footage.

Flight time is a very decent 28 minutes per charge. Here's what I don't like: You get only one battery, and extras cost $100 apiece.

As with so many drones like this, there's a real learning curve with the app. You should definitely study some YouTube videos before flying.

The follow-me mode is based on the remote; you can't set it to follow, say, a person. Those cons aside, this is a really fun model for beginner/intermediate hobbyists looking for more range, better video and so on.

Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday!

