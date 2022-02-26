This XL Shark Robot Vacuum Is Discounted by $200 at Amazon Today

Shark

Tackle everyday messes on carpet, hardwood, tile and linoleum floors without a hitch. The powerful suction on this robovac picks up dirt, dust, dander, pet hair and other debris with ease and stores it all in a self-emptying base, so you can cut down on your chores and spend more time doing the things you love. A multistage filtration system also traps 99% of allergens, making this a great buy for homes with pets or anyone with allergies or other breathing sensitivities. The , saving you $200 off the regular price during this one-day deal. Grab it soon, as this sale ends tonight.

With the SharkClean app, you can set it and forget it, allowing you to schedule whole-home cleaning at regular intervals or target specific rooms or areas right away. It even works with voice control with support for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. IQ navigation maps your home and cleans row by row with its multisurface brush roll, ensuring every area gets clean. It also returns to the base to recharge when the battery life is waning, recharging automatically without intervention and then picking up exactly where it left off without repeating areas.

Plus, dual spinning side brushes pull in debris from edges and corners, giving you a more thorough clean in hard-to-reach areas. And with a bagless, self-emptying base, you won't have to worry about cleaning out the bin right away. It holds up to 45 days' worth of dirt and debris at a time. If you're looking for ways to cut down on the stress of cleaning, this Shark IQ deal may be the tool you need to keep everyday messes at bay.