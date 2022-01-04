CES 2022 live Free at-home COVID-19 tests Nvidia Omniverse Morbius release delayed Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in Theranos trial Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities

CES 2022: This robot dream machine vacuums, mops and cleans itself. But there's one big catch

The pricey Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum mop combo could be our dream floor cleaner.

roborock-s7-maxv-ultra-1Enlarge Image

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra vacuums, mops, and cleans itself. It also automatically avoids mopping your carpets.

 Roborock
This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon.

What's better than a robot vacuum and mop that cleans itself? How about one that senses carpets, too. That's exactly what the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra does. Announced at CES 2022, this $1,400 product represents the current pinnacle of automated floor care – at least on paper.

At its core is the S7 MaxV robotic vacuum cleaner that navigates through rooms while removing solid dust and debris. However, the machine's mopping pad is what makes it unique. When the S7 detects carpets it automatically raises the pad out of the way. This means it won't mop in areas it shouldn't.

Completing the system is the "Ultra" dock which doesn't just charge the robot's battery. The base also empties the S7's dustbin and cleans its mop pad for you. It's a similar solution to the $1,549 Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. Also unveiled at CES, the Omni can also vacuum, mop and clean itself.

The Omni can't match the S7 MaxV Ultra's sophisticated mop, though. The Omni can vacuum and mop hard flooring simultaneously but will avoid your carpets. To vacuum carpets, users must first physically remove the robot's mopping attachment. The S7's prowess as a vacuum shouldn't disappoint either. The standard model is our current pick for the best midrange robot vacuum

The Roborock S7 MaxV Utra at a glance

  • $1,400
  • Available Q2 2022
  • Automatic water tank refilling
  • Automatic dustbin emptying
  • Automatic mop pad cleaning
  • Obstacle and solid pet waste avoidance