This Air Fryer Sits Low for Even Cooking and It's 50% off Right Now

I love my two-quart air fryer but I often wish I could jam a few more chicken thighs or handfuls of french fries in there at once. If you're searching for one of these trendy countertop cookers, there's a slick-looking five-quart . That's 50% cheaper than the normal price and a good deal on a full-sized air fryer with enough capacity to cook for four or five people.

Air fryers come in all shapes and sizes, and this one sits lower and flatter than most. A lower, wider basket allows you to spread food out for a more even cooking than traditional baskets. It also means you can slide it under low-hanging cabinets with ease. This discounted air fryer has 1350 watts of power and a digital touchscreen

