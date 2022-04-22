Google Earth Day Slideshow Air Fryers Recalled 'Lightyear' Trailer Splatoon 3 Release Date Formula 1: How to Watch Blood Type and Heart Health
This Air Fryer Sits Low for Even Cooking and It's 50% off Right Now

Snap up the PowerXL Slimline air fryer for just $60 at Target.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
screen-shot-2022-04-22-at-10-20-56-am.png
PowerXL/CNET

I love my two-quart air fryer but I often wish I could jam a few more chicken thighs or handfuls of french fries in there at once. If you're searching for one of these trendy countertop cookers, there's a slick-looking five-quart PowerXL Slimline model on sale for $60 at Target. That's 50% cheaper than the normal price and a good deal on a full-sized air fryer with enough capacity to cook for four or five people.

See at Target

Air fryers come in all shapes and sizes, and this one sits lower and flatter than most. A lower, wider basket allows you to spread food out for a more even cooking than traditional baskets. It also means you can slide it under low-hanging cabinets with ease. This discounted air fryer has 1350 watts of power and a digital touchscreen

