This $20 Chef'n Juicer Is the Best Cheap Kitchen Gift

The perfect gift for the home cook who has everything is the Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer. It can squeeze juice out of lemons, limes, oranges and almost any other citrus without the mess or the expense of other juicers. If it sounds simple, that's because it really is -- and it's a tool I use daily in my kitchen.

Why it's a great gift: This is truly one of those kitchen accessories I never knew I needed until I got one as a gift. I always gravitate to fresh lemons and limes to add extra color to my dishes, but squeezing them by hand leaves behind so much juice. With the Chef'n juicer, I just cut the fruit in half, put it in the cradle and press down to get way more juice than I would if I did it manually. This is also a great gift for someone who has difficulty squeezing with other types of citrus presses since it has a long lever, which means you don't need to exert as much force to get the same amount of juice out of your fruit.

What you'll pay: The Chef'n FreshForce juicer retails for $30 from the , but you can find it for as low as $20 from a range of retailers.