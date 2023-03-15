Finally, a Citrus Juicer That Doesn't Suck (and It's Only $15)

It's fun messing around with the latest multifunction smart oven or testing futuristic food creations, but if I'm being honest, my favorite kitchen innovations are often the simple ones. A nip here or a tuck there and suddenly a kitchen tool you thought was fully realized gets even better. That's what happened when I got a good, two-handed grip on Dreamfarm's excellent new $15 -- the best handheld citrus juicer I have yet to try.

The Fluicer (a portmanteau of "flat juicer") is a smart reimagining of where the points of pressure should land on any half of a lemon, lime or orange. With a solid build and efficient design, the clever kitchen brand has squeezed out a serious upgrade to that basic, clunky juicer collecting dust in the back of a drawer or home bar. It's all enough to make this lemonade and margarita enthusiast smile as we roll into high season.

Most handheld juicers kind of suck

I've always been disappointed with the efficiency of standard citrus juicers. Small citrus fruits don't produce a ton of juice as it is, especially limes, which is why it's critical to get as much from each one as possible. Most handheld juicers get the first 70% or so with relative ease but have a harder time extracting the last bits that are closer to the rind. When making a batch of margaritas or fresh lemonade, I often ditch the juicer altogether and rely on a small spoon to twist and dig out the good stuff. It's an effective method but requires most of the muscle to come from just one hand and can get tiring.

Simple physics makes the Fluicer far more effective

The basic concept of the Fluicer is similar to the bulb-head citrus juicer most of us are used to, but a few key differences make it a much better tool. Any half of citrus fruit you stuff inside is not only getting squeezed front to back but also bent in half, resulting in more complete extraction. The Fluicer also encourages a butterfly-style double-handed squeeze, allowing you to use the full force of both arms. As the juice drips out of the bottom, the seeds and pulp are caught in a small grate.

What's left when you open the Fluicer is a fully drained piece of citrus. In the cup, bowl or blender below, you'll find more juice than if you'd used any other citrus-juicing tool or method.

The Fluicer is built strong and folds up to fit anywhere

The Fluicer is well constructed from sturdy, dishwasher-safe plastic. When not in use, the Fluicer folds up flat to about 1 inch in height, meaning it'll actually take less space than those other handheld juicers.

For a citrus lover, the new is a must-have kitchen tool and makes an excellent gift, too. The small model (sized for limes) is just $15. The medium Fluicer (made for lemons and limes) is just two bucks more. The large Fluicer (fits limes, lemons and oranges) is $20.

