Kitchen deal: The Always Pan is on sale for $99 ahead of Black Friday

Our Place

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The always-popular is on sale right now, and this time it's at the lowest price ever. If you've been eyeing the Instagram-famous skillet that can do the work of multiple kitchen tools, now is the time to pounce -- either for yourself or as a great kitchen gift. The Always Pan has gone on sale before but never quite this low. In fact, this beats the previous low by a full $15. We put the Always Pan through its paces and dug the versatile kitchen workhorse pan. I'd say it's a little pricey at $145, which is why we're jazzed to see this Always Pan deal with $46 knocked off the normal price.

The Always Pan sale is for the next few weeks and it's available in a rainbow of cool matte colors. It also ships for free at this so no hidden gotcha fees to worry about. In addition to the brand's signature piece of cookware, you can get discounts on Our Place's flatware, knives, glassware and more kitchen gear during the limited-run sale.

Our Place also recently launched the (read my Perfect Pot review here). This one is another solid multipurpose kitchen tool but, again, too expensive at $165 so we're waiting for that one to drop down in price too. (Don't worry, you'll be the first to know.)

