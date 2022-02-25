Take Your Cooking to the Next Level With Elite Gourmet Appliances Under $40

Elite Gourmet

Tired of the same four or five recipes in your weekly dinner rotation? A new kitchen gadget or appliance is a great way to shake things up, and can open up a whole new world of cooking possibilities. Right now, you can try out some new ones without breaking the bank. Through Feb. 28, Woot is offering up to 47% off a selection of Elite Gourmet small kitchen appliances, all of which you can pick up for less than $40.

No matter what type of cooking you enjoy, you'll be sure to find a gadget at this sale. If you've been hearing all the buzz about air fryers and finally want to check one out for yourself, you can grab this handy , perfect for late night snacks or a quick meal. If you're more of a baker than a cook, this is currently on sale for $40, down $35 from its original price. And since no kitchen is complete without a versatile food processor, and you can pick up this for just $25.

Read more: 7 Cooking Tools From Around the World You Didn't Know You Needed