Snag this 3-piece cast-iron skillet set for only $25

The Home Depot

Cast-iron pans are great: They last forever, they make a mean steak, they reduce cooking oil use and they get better after every meal. Now you can get a set of three skillets from The Home Depot. This nifty set includes 10-, 8- and 6-inch skillets, perfect for preparing anything from pizza to eggs to pies. You'll probably end up sticking mainly to one pan, but cast-iron cookware can make a great gift as it's highly durable when properly cared for.

If you're upgrading your kitchen this summer, be sure to use HDKITCHENS10 to get 10% off select kitchenware and dining furniture (minimum order of $150). In addition, Home Depot is featuring a site-wide sale on selected products. Use code BTCSAVE2021 to get up to 20% off your entire order (minimum order of $200). This code even works on sale items.

Read more: Best direct-to-consumer cookware for 2021: Made In, Caraway, Field Company and more

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.