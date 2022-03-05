Snag a 9-Quart Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer for $80 Today

Chefman

If you're looking for easier, healthier, golden-delicious food at home, then you'll want to check out this practical multitasker. Air fryers have soared in popularity -- and with health concerns and time shortages on the rise, it's little wonder why. The TurboFry can simplify meal prep, get your food on the table and get you back to what you love faster. Make two different foods at the same time, and even if they cook differently, you can make sure they'll be ready together. You can at Best Buy during this one-day sale.

What if you're only making one thing? Don't worry: It's simple to sync your cooking settings across both baskets, and an LED reminder helps you keep from overcooking or undershifting, giving you that perfect golden fry each time. 1,700 watts of power provides you with even cooking and a quick heat up time, getting you on your way that much faster, and with a temperature range from 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and an easy-to-use digital touchscreen, it makes frying effortless and convenient. And with eight built-in cooking functions, this one machine can handle most of your cooking needs. Plus, all accessories can be thrown right into the dishwasher, and the nonstick baskets are incredibly easy to clean, making tidying a breeze. So get inspired in the kitchen again with the versatility of this air fryer and make something exceptional.