Shorten Your To-Do List With $170 Off the Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum

Roborock

You might still think of robot vacuum cleaners as more of a gimmick than an effective way to keep your house clean. But these high-tech smart vacuums have come a long way since they were first released over two decades ago, and can be a huge help when it comes to shortening your to-do list. Today, advanced models like this are equipped with tons of features like laser navigation, and can even mop and vacuum simultaneously. The Roborock S5 Max typically retails for $550, but right now at Amazon you can pick it up for just $380, a 31% discount.

With 2,000 pascal of suction power, the S5 Max is designed for deep cleaning on both hardwood and carpets. And at just 3.8 inches, it's slim enough to clean under beds, too. It uses lidar navigation to generate a map of your home for the most efficient cleaning route, which also allows you to designate no-go and no-mopping zones using the companion app. It has a total run time of 180 minutes on a single charge, and you can activate it with the push of a button or with the app or by using an Alexa-enabled smart device.

In addition, Amazon is offering a special promotion where you can save 50% on select Roborock accessories with your purchase. For just $30, you can grab this with a washable air filter, a microfiber mopping cloth and magnetic tape for marking off no-go zones. Or you can pick up a spare or All you need to do to get the discount is add the items to your cart along with your Roborock vacuum and it will be automatically applied at checkout.