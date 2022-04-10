Shop Big Savings on Outdoor Equipment Today Only at Harbor Freight

Summer is just around the corner, which means that it's time to get a jump on those summer projects you've been putting off. Whether you just need to clear the winter grime off your deck, or are building a whole new back fence, you'll need proper tools if you want it done right. And right now, there's a great opportunity to grab the gear you need for less at the final day of Harbor Freight's "Spring Black Friday" sale.

This sale offers huge savings on tons of great tools and equipment to help you tackle any job on your to do list. Whether you just need to pick up something small like a new tape measure or drill bit set, or need a powerful piece of equipment like a pressure washer, there's a good chance you'll find it at a discount today. Below, we've identified some of the best deals available at this sale to help save you some time. But don't delay: these deals officially expire tonight.

Portland A pressure washer is one of the easiest ways to help restore your home and yard to their former glory. With 1,750 PSI of pressure, this all-electric Portland model is great for blasting grime off your deck, driveway, fence and even your car. And at just under 22 pounds, it's light enough to carry by hand, so you can use it in those tough-to-reach spots you couldn't get to with a bulkier gas powered model.

Bauer No toolbox is complete without a cordless drill. It's one of the most versatile tools you can have in your arsenal, and right now you can grab this handy kit with everything you need at a discount. The drill itself has a maximum torque of 450 inch pounds, and 1,700 maximum RPMs. This kit also includes a 1.5Ah battery, a battery charger, a carrying case and two impact bits so you can tackle even high strain jobs. And if you've got some big projects on deck, you can grab a spare battery on sale for $38 right now as well.