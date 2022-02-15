Save Hundreds on Major Appliances During Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale

Deal Savings Price





As far as I can tell, Presidents Day is a special day we set aside to honor major savings. While we're still a few days out from the day itself, Feb. 21, lots of retailers are wasting no time when it comes to rolling out the savings. There are tons of great sales happening already, with serious discounts on everything from TVs to mattresses. You can check out all of the best Presidents Day deals and sales, but if you're in the market for some new major appliances, then Best Buy has a sale you won't want to miss. Running now through Mar. 2, Best Buy is offering hundreds in savings across a huge array of appliances, from fridges to ovens to washers and dryers.

You can shop the entire sale selection above, but with hundreds of items on sale it can be hard to sift through page after page to make sure you're actually getting the best deal. We've gone ahead and saved you some time by pulling some of the best offers we found. Here are our top picks for the best deals on major appliances that you can get at Best Buy right now.

LG This sleek 33-inch fridge boasts nearly 25 cubic feet of storage, and is equipped with digital sensors to ensure that all your food stays perfectly cool and crisp. The stainless steel doors are designed to be fingerprint- and smudge-resistant, so you can easily wipe away any pesky marks, and it features a built-in ice maker as well.

GE At 27% off its usual price, this is one of the biggest oven discounts available at this sale. This GE gas range and oven boasts 5 cubic feet of space, and a 30-inch edge-to-edge stovetop with an integrated griddle. It's equipped with a high-power 15,000 BTU broiler for when you need to crank up the heat, and a precise simmer burner for more delicate cooking. And the dishwasher-safe grates and built-in steam clean function make clean-up a breeze.