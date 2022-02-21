Presidents Day Deals: 68 of the Best Mattress, Tech and Home Sales at Amazon, Best Buy and More

Presidents Day is here, and there are a lot of great deals available now. With savings on nearly everything, we've rounded up all of the best Presidents Day deals and sales in one place to make things easier. Whether you're looking for a new TV, need a mattress or happen to be looking for some replacement furniture or appliances, they're all on sale now.

Compared to other major sales such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Presidents Day sales tend to be geared towards home items like mattresses and major appliances. So if you've been looking for the right time to pull the trigger on a bigger purchase like a new fridge or bed, you'll find some of the biggest savings of the year available right now. But don't worry, there's plenty of flashy tech on sale too, like $400 off this and . You can see our top picks for the best ongoing Presidents Day sales and deals below. We'll keep updating this page throughout the day as more sales come and go, so be sure to check back often.

Best Presidents Day Deals on Tech

Sarah Tew/CNET In the market for a new laptop? Dell has got you covered with its Presidents Day sale, offering up to $400 off dozens of laptops, including the XPS 13, named one of our absolute favorites for 2022. The only catch is that many are "limited quantity deals" that expire once all of them have been claimed. If you've got your eye on a specific model, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

Sarah Tew/CNET While Samsung has plenty of great deals on major appliances, its Presidents Day TV offers are some of the best out there at the moment. If you're looking for the absolute top of the line, you can save thousands on this stunning Neo QLED 8K smart TV. Or go big with $200 off this massive 86-inch Crystal UHD 4K smart TV. Plus, you can save up to $250 on select Q-series soundbars.

Roborock You know what the worst part of mopping is? Having to vacuum the floor beforehand. This handy Roborock E4 takes care of everything by mopping and vacuuming simultaneously. With a full tank of water, it can mop an area of up to 1,600 square feet, and boasts a run time of up to 200 minutes on a full charge. It's already discounted $100, but be sure to activate the instant coupon for an extra $40 off.

amazon The 65-inch model from the Omni Series of Fire TVs is currently discounted by 40% off the standard list price. Featuring a built-in far-field mic array, this television allows voice commands using Alexa, so you can ditch the remote entirely and navigate your TV hands-free without a remote. And if you're ever stuck and wondering what to watch, Alexa will tailor suggestions for you to get you streaming something you love faster. This 4K ultra HD smart TV with HDR and Dolby Digital Plus streams all your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu and more and also supports Dolby Vision for a truly cinematic experience at home. If you're looking for a different size or want to know more about the features included in the Omni Series, you can learn more about the selections available here before you purchase. Read our Amazon Fire TV Omni Series review.

Best Presidents Day Deals on Mattresses

Layla With layers of gel memory foam, airflow support foam and individually wrapped pocketed coils, this supremely comfortable Layla Hybrid was named our overall favorite mattress for 2022. And now through Feb. 21, you can save $200 on all sizes, twin through California king. Plus, you'll get two memory foam pillows, normally $89 each, thrown in for free. It's not the only mattress or bedding accessory on sale either, and you can see the entire selection here.

Puffy Named one of our favorite mattresses of 2022, this Puffy Lux deal is one of the best you'll find this weekend. You can save $750 on all sizes, twin to California king, and you'll get a set of pillows, sheets and a mattress protector included for free.

Best Presidents Day Deals on Appliances

Best Buy If you've been looking for the right time to replace or upgrade some of the major appliances around your home, now is your chance. In honor of Presidents Day, Best Buy is offering up to $1,000 off a huge selection of refrigerators, washers and dryers, ovens and more from top-rated brands like LG and Samsung. The sale has already kicked off ahead of Presidents Day, and you can shop the entire selection here:

Home Depot Like the name suggests, Home Depot carries a huge selection of home goods and major appliances. And right now, you can save hundreds on everything from fridges and ovens, to smaller appliances like vacuums and coffee makers. You can see the entire sale selection here:

GE This GE gas range and oven boasts 5 cubic feet of space, and a 30-inch edge-to-edge stovetop with an integrated griddle. It's equipped with a high-power 15,000 BTU broiler for when you need to crank up the heat, and a precise simmer burner for more delicate cooking. And the dishwasher-safe grates and built-in steam clean function make clean-up a breeze.

Best Presidents Day Furniture Deals

Castlery Appliances and mattresses aren't the only home goods on sale for Presidents Day. Castlery makes sleek, ultramodern furniture, from sofas to patio sets, and now through Feb. 28 they're all on sale. For every $1,000 you spend, you'll automatically get $100 off at checkout.

Allmodern This weekend, Allmodern is offering 20% off a huge selection of furniture and home goods. There are deals on everything from sofas to dining tables to dressers, so no matter what room you're looking to spruce up, you can find what you need for less. All you need to do is use the promo code GET20 at checkout.

Best Presidents Day Fitness Deals

ProForm Running outside in the winter isn't just uncomfortable, it can be downright dangerous if you're not careful. If you're looking for a way to get your cardio in this winter that won't break the bank, this is the sale for you. Now through Feb. 22, ProForm is offering hundreds off its indoor exercise equipment, from $400 off this HIIT H14 elliptical trainer to $500 off the Vue smart fitness mirror. You can see the entire sale selection here:

Lexy Savvides/CNET The "best Fitbit you can buy" according to our resident expert, the Charge 5 is a sleek and serious fitness tracker. It's equipped with a built-in GPS to track your distance and pace, and features detailed health metrics like heart rate, blood-oxygen levels and an ECG app. It's water resistant, has a battery life of up to 7 days and is available in black, soft gold and platinum color variants.

NordicTrack Dumbbells are a versatile essential for any home gym set up, but having multiple pairs can start to clutter your space. Adjustable dumbbells are a simple and compact solution, and right now you can pick up this set for $100 off the usual price of $499. With 15 increments from 10 to 55 pounds, this set can replace 30 individual weights, and opens up a whole world of strength training from the comfort of your home. Plus, it comes with a pair of weight racks for easy storage.

Best Presidents Day Outdoor Tool Deals

Greenworks This 2000 PSI electric pressure washer is great for small and large jobs alike. It's perfect for cleaning your driveway, your cars, restoring some life to old lawn furniture and more. It comes with the hoses, wand and three attachments. Grab one today.

