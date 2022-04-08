Tesla's Texas Cyber Rodeo iOS 16 Rumors SpaceX First Private Launch Friday Google Multisearch WordleBot Critiques Your Wordle Skills PS5 Restock Tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save $47 on Nespresso's Sleek Vertuo Next With Milk Frother

Curb your monthly cappuccino spend and nab this easy pod coffee maker with its milk frother sidekick.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
screen-shot-2022-04-08-at-9-59-19-am.png
Nespresso

Calling all latte lovers! If you've swiped your Visa on one too many $7 coffee shop drinks, maybe it's time to start making them at home. There's no easier way to do it than with a pod coffee maker, and Nespresso's sleek Vertuo Next is down to $184 at Macy's (save $47). It comes with an electric milk frother to whip up cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites along with 12 Nespresso coffee pods to get you started.

See at Macy's

Wondering if this a good deal? The same Vertuo Next bundle is selling for $209 on Wayfair and $205 on Amazon and it hasn't dropped below that price, according to a reliable price tracker. We have seen the machine by itself (no frother) sell for less, but that's generally around Black Friday or during other flash sales. 

Read more: Best Coffee Subscriptions and Clubs for 2022