Save $47 on Nespresso's Sleek Vertuo Next With Milk Frother

Nespresso

Calling all latte lovers! If you've swiped your Visa on one too many $7 coffee shop drinks, maybe it's time to start making them at home. There's no easier way to do it than with a pod coffee maker, and Nespresso's sleek Vertuo Next is (save $47). It comes with an electric milk frother to whip up cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites along with 12 Nespresso coffee pods to get you started.

Wondering if this a good deal? The same Vertuo Next bundle is selling for and and it hasn't dropped below that price, according to a reliable price tracker. We have seen the machine by itself (no frother) sell for less, but that's generally around Black Friday or during other flash sales.

Read more: Best Coffee Subscriptions and Clubs for 2022