Rao's Soup Recalled Over Labeling Blunder

You won't find me speaking ill of Rao's often. The brand happens to make the money can buy (and it does cost money). But the producer of beloved Italian specialty foods has found itself in a pickle after putting the wrong soup in jars and sending them out for sale. On Tuesday, Rao's parent company Sovos Brands Intermediate issued a voluntary recall of Chicken and Gnocchi soup. Turns out that some of the jars actually contain Vegetable Minestrone.

Both soups sound pretty delicious, so where's the harm? Rao's Vegetable Minestrone soup contains egg, whereas the Chicken and Gnocchi soup does not. Anyone with an egg allergy or who avoids eggs for other reasons will want to take a closer look at the contents. (Eggs just can't seem to stay out of the news, can they?)

Jars of the mispackaged soup can be easily identified: The chicken-gnocchi soup is creamy with a slight green tint, while the tomato-based minestrone is a murky red. You can also look for the following text on top of Rao's Chicken and Gnocchi: Best By NOV 15 2024, EST 251, Code Date 2320, MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015.

Jars of now-recalled Rao's soup were on shelves between Dec. 8, 2022, and Jan. 27, 2023, at a number of retailers, including Walmart, in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

If you have the mislabeled Chicken and Gnocchi soup, you can bring it back to the retailer for a full refund. You can also call the company at 800-466-3623 with questions or concerns.

