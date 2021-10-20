A 22-piece set of Pyrex glass containers is $29 today (save $43)

Pyrex

What's the longest you've ever scrubbed a Tupperware trying to remove the red afterglow of a leftover pasta sauce or beef stew? Not fun, right? Convert to glass storage containers and you'll never have to go through that again. Pyrex made its name on sturdy, stackable glass storage, and a . That's $43 off the list price and $50 cheaper than the same set is going for .

If you have more trouble matching containers to lids than you do socks on laundry day, it might be time to wipe the slate clean and grab yourself one good set of matching storage. This set has all the right sizes with color-coded lids. You'll get three 2-cup round containers, three 4-cup round bowls, one 3-cup rectangular container, one 6-cup rectangular container and three 1-cup small round containers (yes, that's 11; the lids "count" as pieces). They're all dishwasher safe and get sparkling clean every time, unlike their plastic counterparts.

Trust me. Once you go glass, you'll wonder how you ever did without.

