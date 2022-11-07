Adjusting to the Time Change Total Lunar Eclipse Know Your Voting Rights 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' $3.3B in Stolen Bitcoin Social Security Guide Black Friday Ad Scans Productivity Tips
Own These AirWick Air Fresheners? Stop Using Them

The air fresheners have been recalled because they could injure someone.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Recalled Air Wick air fresheners
Check your cabinets for these air fresheners and find the batch number on the bottom of the can.
Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Reckitt issued a Nov. 3 recall of some of its AirWick Fresh New Day air fresheners in Fresh Linen and Fresh Waters scents, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

The air fresheners were sold at stores across the US and the Caribbean between March and September and have a batch code of B22077-NJ2 on the bottom of the can.

The aerosol cans are missing a corrosion inhibitor. Without the inhibitor, the cans could corrode and rupture, which could cause someone to cut themselves on the can. The corrosion could also cause the spray inside the cans to leak out, which could irritate people's skin and eyes.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fresheners, wrap the product in several layers of paper, and dispose in accordance with state and local requirements," the safety commission wrote.

According to the CPSC, there have been five total reports of leaking air freshener cans: two reports of cans leaking, two reports of ruptured cans and one report of a can leaking and rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

Reckitt is offering consumers a voucher for a free replacement air freshener. You need to call its consumer relations hotline at 1-800-228-4722 and submit a photograph of the can showing the batch number.

