Ninja's Do-It-All Coffee Maker Is Down to $119 (Save $81)

Ninja

If you've got a whole house of coffee drinking types, might be the simplest way to please everyone and is $81 off, . The clever Ninja coffee station makes a 12-cup pot of classic drip coffee and strong brew for pouring over ice or making lattes and cappuccinos. It also brews K-Cups in case you have any flavored-coffee drinkers or hot chocolate lovers. There are K-Cups made in just about every flavor from every hot beverage producer so this machine is bound to make at least one thing that everyone in the house likes.

We haven't tested this model but we're generally big fans of the Ninja brand. The DualBrew system gets high marks in purchase reviews on Amazon. You can easily program the machine to begin brewing before you wake up and then keeps it warm until the pot is kicked.

