Monday deal: This colorful set of Cuisinart kitchen knives is just $13

Sometimes it takes slicing through a tomato with a genuinely sharp knife to realize how dire your kitchen blade situation has become. If you're working with a drawer full of knives and not one of them is sharp, you can fix the issue in a hurry and for very little money. A -- down from $50. Best Buy has the same price, too.

The discounted bundle includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Each comes with its own protective blade guard to keep them sharp (six knives plus six guards being a "12-piece set"), even in the dreaded drawer. These ceramic-coated knives from trusty kitchen brand Cuisinart get very solid marks in buyer reviews, with new owners loving their sharpness (definitely a plus for knives) but also their comfort as you hold them.

This isn't a high-end set, but if it's a quick fix you're after or basic blades for a budding young chef, second home or RV, this set should do the trick and it's within a $1.20 of its all-time low price. If you're looking for more advanced kitchen weaponry, you might check out our lists of the best chef's knives and the best direct-to-consumer kitchen blades.

