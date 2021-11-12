Level up your cooking with 26% off the Meater Plus today only at Amazon

Meater

Knowing the temperature of your meat is essential while cooking. Odds are you don't want to stand around and watch it cook on your grill or in your oven to monitor the temperature every few minutes, and that's where this connected smart meat thermometer comes in handy. Today, you can at Amazon, which is the lowest price it's ever been. At this price, the Plus version is only about $4 more than the , making it a no-brainer move to upgrade to the Plus variant.

Using the Meater Plus is easy. Once you receive it all you have to do is charge it up (using the included wooden block) and then connect it via Bluetooth to your phone. Create a free account in the Meater app, and then you're ready to get going. Poke the probe into the meat before you start cooking it, set the temperature you want to be notified of, and then let the Meater Plus do its job.

It will tell you the current temperature, the desired temperature, and about how long it will take to finish cooking to reach your preference. You don't have to stay right on top of the sensor for it to work with your phone, in fact it can stay connected for up to 165 feet. Whether you're looking to up your skills for cooking that Thanksgiving turkey this year, or need a gift for the griller in your life, you won't want to miss out on this one-day sale at Amazon.