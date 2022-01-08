Keep your home spotless with the Hoover CleanSlate Plus, now just $99

Hoover

Whether you host company, have pets or simply encounter the occasional spill, the Hoover CleanSlate carpet and upholstery cleaner has you covered through all of life's messes. The dual tank system keeps your clean and dirty water separate, and with 40-ounces of clean solution capacity, you can clean further and hit more spots without stopping, getting you finished faster. Targeting spills, stains and set-in messes is easy with the included Oxy Concentrate. Grab at Amazon.

Just because it's portable doesn't mean it isn't powerful. This versatile machine has a strong suction capable of removing spots and stains of all sorts, including mud, wine, pet messes and more, and it comes with a variety of attachments so that you have the right tool for every kind of mess. The 7-inch WidePath tool covers large areas and is perfect for a top-notch clean on stairs, whereas the TightSpot tool helps clean tough to reach areas and the Hose Rinse tool keeps your machine clean of dirt and debris. Plus, there are inserts of both bristles and rubber nubs so you can get the best clean for whatever surface you have to tackle.