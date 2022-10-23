How to Know If Your Nonstick Cookware Is Safe to Use

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

If you're wondering whether nonstick cookware is safe to use, the answer is yes. Well, mostly. Teflon is a cookware material with a good deal of drama surrounding it. That's because certain types of nonstick cookware was toxic and if the ones you use were made before 2013, they might still be. The good news is new nonstick cookware is typically cheap to buy (more on that in a bit).

Nonstick or Teflon is a popular choice for home cooks. The big draw is that food won't stick to pots and pans coated with Teflon the way it does to other metal materials, so it's easy to flip a pancake or remove a cooked egg. Nonstick is also very easy to clean, generally taking no more than a few seconds to wash by hand.

But when it comes to whether or not nonstick cookware is safe or not, there's some key information and we've got it all here. Here's what you should know about nonstick, Teflon cookware and how to tell if your nonstick pots and pans are safe for use.

What is Teflon, and is it safe to cook with?

Teflon is a brand name for a synthetic chemical called polytetrafluoroethylene that's used in many household products from wire coatings to fabric protectors and kitchen cookware, too. The knock on Teflon is that it's unsafe if consumed or absorbed into the body and can increase the chances of cancer and other diseases. While studies have shown some connections (more on that below), Teflon still exists and is used to make cookware, but the safety concerns around Teflon are mostly a thing of the past.

And I stress mostly. Here's why…

While the brand Teflon may be associated with a risk of cancer, it's actually a chemical formerly used in the making of Teflon called PFOA that's to blame. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, perfluorooctanoic acid is a manufactured perfluorochemical developed in the 1930s and used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water.

What are the negative effects of PFOA?



In some studies, PFOA has been linked to cancer, immune deficiency and a host of other medical problems. It has also been shown to affect growth and development, and injure the liver in laboratory animals.

As recently as 2017, chemical giant Dupont settled a lawsuit for more than $670 million for its role in contaminating drinking water with PFOA (also referred to as C-8) in the mid-Ohio Valley. A previous class-action suit from 2004 in the same area led to a study that found PFOA was linked to cancer and compromised immune function, even in small doses.

Teflon cookware made before 2013 may be toxic

All that was enough for most manufacturers to halt the production of nonstick coatings using PFOA around 2002. But Teflon using PFOA wasn't officially banned in the United States until 2014. Europe banned it in 2008. That means if you own Teflon nonstick cookware from 2013 or earlier, there's a chance it contains PFOA. Nine years is typically longer than the average lifespan of a nonstick pan, but if you're not sure, it's probably best to replace any Teflon-coated pots or pans.

Look for PFOA-free cookware



Because of the ban, all nonstick cookware made in the US should be PFOA-free, but you'd be wise to make sure. Be extra cautious about buying cheap or off-brand cookware, especially if it's not produced in a country with an active PFOA ban. PFOA is still produced elsewhere, largely in China, and used to make consumer products.

The good news is PFOA-free nonstick cookware is cheap, so there's no reason to risk it with anything that might contain the chemical. You can nab a 10-inch skillet from a trusted cookware brand like Tramontina All-Clad makes a . Definitely worth it for peace of mind.

The best natural nonstick cookware alternatives

If you're ready to ditch Teflon and chemical-based nonstick pots and pans altogether, there are plenty of more natural nonstick alternatives.

The most nonstick of the bunch is ceramic cookware, which has seen a boom in popularity since concerns about Teflon first surfaced. A few popular ceramic cookware options include (read my full review here), and .

Cast iron is another cookware material that develops a natural nonstick coating over time, especially if you season it well and care for it properly. It won't likely ever become as nonstick as Teflon, but cast iron has loads of other culinary benefits that are worthy of a few extra seconds scrubbing in the sink after use. Lodge is a tried-and-true cast-iron cookware producer: You can scoop up a for as little as $24.

Carbon steel is yet another option and functions similarly to cast-iron cookware, although it's not quite as heavy, slightly more sensitive to corrosion and typically more expensive. Carbon steel hasn't really popped off here in the US but is a favorite of professional chefs, as well as yours truly. Cookware startup Made In produces an excellent skillet for around $80, but there are cheaper options out there.

