X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

How to Cook Perfect Salmon in an Air Fryer in Under 10 Minutes

The air fryer does it again. Making salmon in an air fryer produces flawless fish with almost no mess and less odor -- and it couldn't be easier.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's spent more than a decade covering all things edible, including meal kit services, food subscriptions, kitchen tools and cooking tips. Whilst earning a BA in English from Northeastern he toiled in nearly every aspect of the food business (including as a line cook in Rhode Island where he once made a steak sandwich for Lamar Odom.) Right now he's likely somewhere stress-testing a blender or the best way to cook bacon. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tools | Appliances | Food science | Subscriptions | Meal kits
See full bio
David Watsky
2 min read
Salmon filet cooked and sitting on parchment paper

Air fryer salmon is the best salmon.

 David Watsky/CNET

I'm on a tear when it comes to cooking in my air fryer. Recent discoveries include air fryer-roasted chicken and air fryer cheeseburgers made completely in the countertop cooker. Even bacon can be sizzled in under 10 minutes using one of these powerful convection ovens. 

My latest air fryer recipe revelation comes from under the sea. Air fryer salmon is fast, almost completely mess-free and perfect for weeknights when you need something healthy and delicious "on-the-fly" (to borrow some restaurant lingo).

Best Seafood Delivery Services for 2024 See at Cnet

As with many types of fish, salmon does well with a blast of high heat to give the outer layer a crust without overcooking it through the middle, and air fryers are designed to do just that. What's more, your air fryer basket will contain the fish better than most cooking devices, mitigating some of the fishy smell.

Air fryers only take a couple of minutes to preheat so if you're making a quick weeknight meal for one or two, cooking salmon in the air fryer is an ace up your sleeve. Air fryers also cost less to run and use less energy than big ovens, and they don't create an oily mess like searing salmon on the stovetop will.

raw salmon filet on cutting board with ramekin of sauce

A fresh filet and seasonings are all you need to make the perfect air fryer salmon dinner.

 David Watsky/CNET

To make perfect salmon in your air fryer, you'll need olive oil and a sauce or seasoning -- that's about it. Your flavor agent can come in the form of a dry rub or marinade, either store-bought or homemade. You can also keep the recipe simple with salt, pepper, fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon over the top. Adaptations of this salmon air fryer recipe can see you through a lot of busy evenings without having to resort to expensive and often unhealthy takeout.

Making salmon in the air fryer takes about 10 minutes from start to finish. Here's how to make a perfect fish fifilet every time.

Best BBQ Sauces for 2024 See at Cnet

For more, see our favorite places to order salmon online and the best air fryers we tested for 2024. If you're wondering how these trendy and efficient countertop cookers work and which model is best, read my complete guide to air fryers.

Ingredients for air fryer salmon

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp soy sauce or tamari
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 green onion, diced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Parchment paper (optional)
Best Air Fryers for 2024 See at Cnet

How to make salmon in the air fryer

  • Step 1: Preheat the air fryer to 380 degrees F on either "air fry" or "roast."
  • Step 2: Whisk together olive oil, brown sugar, soy sauce and green onion.
  • Step 4: Pat salmon filet dry and place it in the air fryer on top of parchment paper (paper optional).
  • Step 5: Pour soy sauce mixture over salmon, brush to coat completely.
  • Step 6: Close basket and cook for about 8 minutes, checking with a fork or internal probe for doneness (cook a minute or two more if you prefer your salmon medium well or well done).
salmon cut into revealing medium rare center

Just 8 minutes in the air fryer and you have perfectly medium rare salmon.

 David Watsky/CNET