There's a lot of debate about how often your bedding needs to be changed. Considering how quickly your sheets and pillowcases get covered with dead skin skills, sweat and dust mites, keeping them clean is important.



The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.

We shed about an ounce of skin every three days, so that's a long time to go between washings.



Below, find out how often you should clean your sheets, pillowcases and other bedding -- and when it's time to toss your pillows in the washer, too.

How often should you wash your sheets?

There's some latitude with how often experts suggest cleaning your linens. If you sleep at home every night, the Sleep Foundation says to wash them every week.

On the other hand, the Good Housekeeping Institute says every two weeks is fine.

In either case, If you have pets or allergies -- or just sweat a lot -- more frequently is better.

And if you have COVID or another infectious illness, all your bedding needs to be changed as soon as you feel better to prevent recontamination. The water should be between 140 and 150 degrees Fahrenheit (60 to 65.5 Celsius) to kill all the germs.



Select the sanitize option on your washer -- if your washer doesn't have a sanitize option, use the highest heat setting on your dryer.

What about other bedding?

The chart below offers general guidelines on washing your bedding, but individual items may have specific instructions, so always check the tag first.



Duvet covers should be changed every other week. If you use a top sheet, that can be extended to once a month.

By the way, it's not just your linens that need cleaning: Sweat, dust and skin cells still make it onto pillows even with a pillowcase on, so you should be washing your pillows every six months, at least. (Plus, washing can fluff them up and make them last longer.)

Pillowcases Once a week Duvet covers Every 2-4 weeks Blankets and comforters Every 2-3 months Pillows (washable) Every 4-6 months Duvet inserts Every 4-6 months



