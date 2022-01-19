Grab this versatile dual basket air fryer for $80 today only

Bella Pro Series

All air fryers are not created equal. This versatile dual basket fryer gives you the freedom to multi-task, cooking two different foods two different ways, and the cook assist technology allows then to still finish at the same time. With 1800W of power, this dual basket air fryer heats up fast and provides even cooking throughout, with temperatures ranging from 90-450 degrees. The digital touchscreen is also a convenient feature that makes this air fryer easy to use. Grab the during this one-day sale.

Of course, if you need the 8-quart capacity for a single item, it's easy to sync your cooking settings across both baskets. There are 6 built-in cooking programs including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, meaning this one machine can handle most of your cooking needs. Plus, the baskets and crisping trays are dishwasher safe, making clean up a breeze.