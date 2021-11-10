Grab 36 Green Mountain Keurig K-Cups for $15

Green Mountain Coffee

If you're a Keurig owner, there's a deal on Nantucket Blend K-Cups right now that you won't want to miss. Right now on Woot, and you can buy as many as three. That means you can bag 36 Keurig K-Cups for a mere $15 and be stocked up for weeks. That's 41 cents for a hot cup of java. I don't think coffee was that cheap 100 years ago.

Oh, and these pods are all fully caffeinated -- don't worry.

Amazon Prime members will get free shipping on the K-Cups while nonmembers will pay $6. They should arrive within the week.

