Get Cocktails On Demand This Father's Day With a Bartesian Bundle for $370

There's nothing like a well-crafted cocktail to take your evening from good to great. If you love the experience of craft drinks and wish you could recreate the experience at home, consider investing in the Bartesian. This intelligent mixer allows you to make an unlimited number of craft cocktails in the comfort of your own home without the mess or stress of measuring or having a full supply of ingredients on hand.

With the , you can use mixing capsules to craft mixologist-approved drinks in seconds. All you have to do is supply your favorite spirits and insert the capsule for the drink you want, then select your desired strength and the machine will do the rest. And right now, Bartesian is offering a that includes the Bartesian mixer, an 8-count of Whiskey Lovers cocktail capsules and a stainless steel cocktail shaker for $370, saving you $40. This deal is available now through June 19.

I don't know about you, but I don't have the time, money, space or desire to keep a fully equipped bar at home. Stocking all the juices, bitters, simple syrups and garnishes you need for a wide range of cocktails is costly and time-consuming. But with this machine, all you have to worry about is having your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila on hand, as well as any capsules you and your guests would like to drink.

Bartesian's cocktail capsules contain real juice concentrates, bitters and extracts. Popular flavors include margaritas, whiskey sours, old fashioneds and more. The capsules are recyclable and dated for freshness. Plus, none of the capsules have alcohol in them, so if someone wants a nonalcoholic "mocktail", the machine can still craft something really tasty.

The included features capsules for a Manhattan, Whiskey Smash, Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Paper Plane, Sazerac, Boulevardier and Mint Julep. But keep in mind that if you want other flavors added into the mix, and your booze of choice are sold separately and generally run about $20 each from Bartesian, though you can occasionally find some flavors at a lower price, like this for $15.

Once your cocktail is ready, the machine will begin an automatic cleaning cycle, ensuring that ingredients from one cocktail are not mixed with those from another. There's also a manual cleaning cycle and dishwasher-safe parts to keep your mixer in good shape so you can continue enjoying a limitless number of craft cocktails in the comfort of your own home for a long time to come.