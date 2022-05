6 Best Tea Subscriptions for National Tea Day

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

No matter how you take your tea, National Tea Day (May 21) is as good a time as any to draw a warm cup of the good stuff. There are excellent online specialty tea vendors that will add some seriously unique flavor to your cup-a-day habit. To find the best tea subscriptions, we've steeped ourselves in several of the top tea clubs available in 2022.

Whether you're a true tea nerd looking for new or experimental teas or have your style down to science, there's a tea subscription for every type of slow sipper. They include options for monthly sends of tea in all varieties including herbal tea, Japanese tea, matcha, white tea, oolong tea, Indian tea, organic tea and Earl Grey. If you're new to the tea club game, know there are tea clubs and subscriptions to fit every style, taste and budget.

Most tea subscriptions let you select the general type of tea you like. If the you don't love green tea or herbal teas, for instance, you can ensure none of them will show up. Others like Verdant Tea Club choose the tea for you and are better suited for an adventurous drinker.

We tried all the tea clubs listed below to see what they do best and help find the best tea subscription for you in 2022. The tea subscriptions we chose below all make great gifts, too (just make sure you plug in the recipient's address and not yours.)

Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company If you've got an adventurous tea drinker on your shopping list, this is a loose leaf tea monthly club to gift. My subscription contained several teas that made me say "oooh, I wonder how that'll be" or " I didn't know you could make tea taste like that." But most of them did work very well, including a creme brulee oolong and pumpkin spice black tea. Subscribers to this loose tea service can choose from a mixed tea subscription box, a black tea box, a green tea box and a herbal tea box. A new fresh and fragrant unique tea will be delivered monthly, bimonthly or quarterly. Each fresh tea box comes with a curated selection of teas (14 grams of each) packed in with information about each of the different teas and packed in resealable bags. The teas will vary based on the season and trending flavors. You will also get reusable cotton tea filters with the first monthly subscription. Pricing: A subscription for two half-ounce samples starts at $10 a month. It'll be $14 for three teas and $16 for four.

Atlas Atlas lets you customize your subscription a bit more. When signing up for this tea subscription box, you'll log whether you want caffeinated, caffeine-free or a mix, specify if you covet green tea, black tea or a combination. You also choose how many teas you'd like per month -- one or two. Atlas lives up to its name with elegant teas from some of the best tea-producing regions in the world including many in the East like Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, India and Nepal. Just like the sister subscription Atlas Coffee Club, all these teas arrive with corresponding postcards that contain info about the region the tea hails from. I, for one, love that touch and can't think of a more delightful thing to peruse while I'm sipping the stuff. The baseline subscription for this service isn't a massive amount of tea per delivery, so this is a perfect tea club for a moderate tea drinker or a tea lover who has a standard morning variety but likes to mix in a fun new herbal or oolong every once in a while. Pricing: A subscription of one tea per month (about 15 cups) is $10 and two teas (30 cups) is $14. Sign-up is simple and you can cancel anytime.

Art of Tea Art of Tea has one of the more intense tea clubs to experience every tea type. To get a sense of your preferences, it'll start you or the tea drinker you're gifting with a nine-question tea profile quiz collecting information such as what time you drink tea, flavor likes and dislikes -- and even what sort of vacations you take (no, I don't know why either). From there, you'll choose from five different tea subscription types: caffeine-free, classic, single-origin, explore and pyramid sachets. You'll also select either a three-month, six-month and 12-month plan. Each monthly tea box contained just one type of tea that is very carefully chosen for you based on your quiz. I got 4 ounces of a warm masala chai in my first box and it was heaven on a cool Sunday afternoon. Turns out the algorithm works well -- at least, so far. Each month, between 2-4 ounces of tea will be shipped out with information to dive deeper into the wide world of tea. Teas are seasonally selected and you'll get a new fresh tea or flavored teas each month. Be aware that, depending on your tea club selection -- single-origin, classic, tea bags -- Art of Tea sends a different quantity of tea but the prices are the same. There's also a sprawling shop of teas and tea-related products if you're not a subscription person. Pricing: A three-month subscription is $74, six months is $121 and a full year costs $231.

Tea Runners The fun thing about Tea Runners is you'll get premium tea each month, but you'll choose them from a menu of 15. If you don't like tea with anise or mint, you won't have to drink any. You'll first choose a subscription type: mixed teas, all black teas, all herbal teas or pure tea (no blends) and the company will send you four of your own selections from the rotating menu on a monthly, bimonthly or trimonthly basis. I like this tea club for its very elegant presentation of monthly sends. There are also lovely notes and descriptions from the program's curators that make you feel like someone really took care in picking out the loose tea leaves, and want you to know why they love them. Big charm points here. Pricing: Subscriptions start at $21 a month and you can cancel at any time, but you'll save 15% right off the bat if you commit to a year.

Verdant Tea Club As if a warm cup of tea didn't make you feel good enough, how about supporting only small tea farmers in the process? Verdant Tea Club functions like a CSA with teas that are selected each month from a single farmer to highlight their family's work. My first delivery included a toasty oolong, green tea and two rich black teas (all loose leaf) along with brewing instructions for each one and colorful background information on that month's small farm. Pricing: Verdant Tea Club costs $30 per month and will include anywhere from three to 10 teas totaling 75 grams (about 2.6 ounces). Those are likely to include hyper-seasonal teas and fresh, limited harvests, too. If you purchase three, six or 12 months in advance, the monthly cost drops a bit.

Republic of Tea The Republic of Tea is a sprawling market of teas with a subscription option should you choose it. Sign up for the Tea of the Month Club and you'll get 50 bags of a new tea every 30 days. You can select a mixed tea subscription or all your teas in one category like all black teas, herbal teas, wellness teas and more. The big difference between this tea subscription service and most of the other tea subscription boxes is you can see the entire six or 12 months of tea deliveries ahead of time and decide beforehand if the assortment seems like one you're interested in tasting. It also makes it the perfect gift subscription since you'll know which teas are coming but your loved one will be surprised every month. The tea from Republic of Tea is excellent but know that the subscription send is a little more clunky and impersonal than the others. This is a good gift for the pragmatic tea drinker on your list. Pricing: Six months of tea club deliveries is $109 and a full year is $190.

