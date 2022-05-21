Wellness

6 Best Tea Subscriptions for National Tea Day

Explore greens, blacks, herbals and oolongs with these warming monthly tea clubs. We sipped and sipped to find the best.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
6 min read
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Show More (1 item)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

No matter how you take your tea, National Tea Day (May 21) is as good a time as any to draw a warm cup of the good stuff. There are excellent online specialty tea vendors that will add some seriously unique flavor to your cup-a-day habit. To find the best tea subscriptions, we've steeped ourselves in several of the top tea clubs available in 2022.

Whether you're a true tea nerd looking for new or experimental teas or have your style down to science, there's a tea subscription for every type of slow sipper. They include options for monthly sends of tea in all varieties including herbal tea, Japanese tea, matcha, white tea, oolong tea, Indian tea, organic tea and Earl Grey. If you're new to the tea club game, know there are tea clubs and subscriptions to fit every style, taste and budget. 

Most tea subscriptions let you select the general type of tea you like. If the you don't love green tea or herbal teas, for instance, you can ensure none of them will show up. Others like Verdant Tea Club choose the tea for you and are better suited for an adventurous drinker. 

We tried all the tea clubs listed below to see what they do best and help find the best tea subscription for you in 2022. The tea subscriptions we chose below all make great gifts, too (just make sure you plug in the recipient's address and not yours.) 
Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company

Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company

Best tea club for unique loose leaf teas

If you've got an adventurous tea drinker on your shopping list, this is a loose leaf tea monthly club to gift. My subscription contained several teas that made me say "oooh, I wonder how that'll be" or " I didn't know you could make tea taste like that." But most of them did work very well, including a creme brulee oolong and pumpkin spice black tea.

Subscribers to this loose tea service can choose from a mixed tea subscription box, a black tea box, a green tea box and a herbal tea box. A new fresh and fragrant unique tea will be delivered monthly, bimonthly or quarterly. Each fresh tea box comes with a curated selection of teas (14 grams of each) packed in with information about each of the different teas and packed in resealable bags. The teas will vary based on the season and trending flavors. You will also get reusable cotton tea filters with the first monthly subscription. 

Pricing: A subscription for two half-ounce samples starts at $10 a month. It'll be $14 for three teas and $16 for four. 

See at Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company
Atlas

Atlas Tea Club

Best tea club for teas from the Far East

Atlas lets you customize your subscription a bit more. When signing up for this tea subscription box, you'll log whether you want caffeinated, caffeine-free or a mix, specify if you covet green tea, black tea or a combination. You also choose how many teas you'd like per month -- one or two.

Atlas lives up to its name with elegant teas from some of the best tea-producing regions in the world including many in the East like Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, India and Nepal. Just like the sister subscription Atlas Coffee Club, all these teas arrive with corresponding postcards that contain info about the region the tea hails from. I, for one, love that touch and can't think of a more delightful thing to peruse while I'm sipping the stuff.

The baseline subscription for this service isn't a massive amount of tea per delivery, so this is a perfect tea club for a moderate tea drinker or a tea lover who has a standard morning variety but likes to mix in a fun new herbal or oolong every once in a while. 

Pricing: A subscription of one tea per month (about 15 cups) is $10 and two teas (30 cups) is $14. Sign-up is simple and you can cancel anytime.

See at Atlas Tea Company
Art of Tea

Art of Tea Club

Best tea club to match your personal tastes

Art of Tea has one of the more intense tea clubs to experience every tea type. To get a sense of your preferences, it'll start you or the tea drinker you're gifting with a nine-question tea profile quiz collecting information such as what time you drink tea, flavor likes and dislikes -- and even what sort of vacations you take (no, I don't know why either). From there, you'll choose from five different tea subscription types: caffeine-free, classic, single-origin, explore and pyramid sachets. You'll also select either a three-month, six-month and 12-month plan.

Each monthly tea box contained just one type of tea that is very carefully chosen for you based on your quiz. I got 4 ounces of a warm masala chai in my first box and it was heaven on a cool Sunday afternoon. Turns out the algorithm works well -- at least, so far.

Each month, between 2-4 ounces of tea will be shipped out with information to dive deeper into the wide world of tea. Teas are seasonally selected and you'll get a new fresh tea or flavored teas each month. Be aware that, depending on your tea club selection -- single-origin, classic, tea bags -- Art of Tea sends a different quantity of tea but the prices are the same. There's also a sprawling shop of teas and tea-related products if you're not a subscription person.

Pricing: A three-month subscription is $74, six months is $121 and a full year costs $231.

See at Art of Tea
Tea Runners

Tea Runners

Best tea club for a customized subscription

The fun thing about Tea Runners is you'll get premium tea each month, but you'll choose them from a menu of 15. If you don't like tea with anise or mint, you won't have to drink any. You'll first choose a subscription type: mixed teas, all black teas, all herbal teas or pure tea (no blends) and the company will send you four of your own selections from the rotating menu on a monthly, bimonthly or trimonthly basis. 

I like this tea club for its very elegant presentation of monthly sends. There are also lovely notes and descriptions from the program's curators that make you feel like someone really took care in picking out the loose tea leaves, and want you to know why they love them. Big charm points here.

Pricing: Subscriptions start at $21 a month and you can cancel at any time, but you'll save 15% right off the bat if you commit to a year.

See at Tea Runners
Verdant Tea Club

Verdant Tea Club

Best tea subscription to support small farms

As if a warm cup of tea didn't make you feel good enough, how about supporting only small tea farmers in the process? Verdant Tea Club functions like a CSA with teas that are selected each month from a single farmer to highlight their family's work. My first delivery included a toasty oolong, green tea and two rich black teas (all loose leaf) along with brewing instructions for each one and colorful background information on that month's small farm.

Pricing: Verdant Tea Club costs $30 per month and will include anywhere from three to 10 teas totaling 75 grams (about 2.6 ounces). Those are likely to include hyper-seasonal teas and fresh, limited harvests, too. If you purchase three, six or 12 months in advance, the monthly cost drops a bit.

See at Verdant Tea Club
Republic of Tea

Republic of Tea

Best tea subscription with no surprises

The Republic of Tea is a sprawling market of teas with a subscription option should you choose it. Sign up for the Tea of the Month Club and you'll get 50 bags of a new tea every 30 days. You can select a mixed tea subscription or all your teas in one category like all black teas, herbal teas, wellness teas and more. 

The big difference between this tea subscription service and most of the other tea subscription boxes is you can see the entire six or 12 months of tea deliveries ahead of time and decide beforehand if the assortment seems like one you're interested in tasting. It also makes it the perfect gift subscription since you'll know which teas are coming but your loved one will be surprised every month.

The tea from Republic of Tea is excellent but know that the subscription send is a little more clunky and impersonal than the others. This is a good gift for the pragmatic tea drinker on your list.

Pricing: Six months of tea club deliveries is $109 and a full year is $190.

See at Republic of Tea

More delicious delivery picks

Find The Perfect Gift

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodieshomeromantickidsjewelry
107 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$850 at Amazon
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Target
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$309 at Amazon
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Apple AirPods 3
$150 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.