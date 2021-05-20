Father's Day gift idea: A super-bright LED headlamp for $15 (save $11)

Ikaama

I'm a dad. I do the usual handyman-type jobs around the house. And more often than not, when I need to throw some light on something, I reach for my phone.

That's dumb, because headlamps exist. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Ikaama has this when you clip the $2-off coupon and then apply promo code 35MLOMSO at checkout. Regular price: $26.

This is an infinitely better solution than my phone's flashlight, primarily because it's worn on my head and therefore keeps both my hands free.

It's also considerably brighter, with three separate LEDs, a red "tail light" and a rechargeable battery good for 6-9 hours, according to Ikaama. (The length depends on the number of LEDs you're using; there are different modes available. One of them is strobe, just in case Dad gets lost in the woods at night.)

You also get clips for attaching the headlamp to a helmet, just in case there's hard-hat work afoot. You can recharge the batteries using an AC outlet or USB port -- cables for both are included.

So, yeah, $15 for a super-useful tool? What dad wouldn't dig that?

