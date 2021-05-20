2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup Google store Bitcoin price A Quiet Place 2 review Kentaro Miura dies at 54 Child tax credit: 2 IRS portals to help you
Father's Day gift idea: A super-bright LED headlamp for $15 (save $11)

Help Dad work hands-free with this versatile, practical accessory.

ikaama-headlamp

This heavy-duty headlamp, which is water-resistant, can last for up to nine hours on a charge.

 Ikaama

I'm a dad. I do the usual handyman-type jobs around the house. And more often than not, when I need to throw some light on something, I reach for my phone.

That's dumb, because headlamps exist. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Ikaama has this multi-LED rechargeable headlamp for $14.89 when you clip the $2-off coupon and then apply promo code 35MLOMSO at checkout. Regular price: $26.

See it at Amazon

This is an infinitely better solution than my phone's flashlight, primarily because it's worn on my head and therefore keeps both my hands free.

It's also considerably brighter, with three separate LEDs, a red "tail light" and a rechargeable battery good for 6-9 hours, according to Ikaama. (The length depends on the number of LEDs you're using; there are different modes available. One of them is strobe, just in case Dad gets lost in the woods at night.)

You also get clips for attaching the headlamp to a helmet, just in case there's hard-hat work afoot. You can recharge the batteries using an AC outlet or USB port -- cables for both are included.

So, yeah, $15 for a super-useful tool? What dad wouldn't dig that?

If you're looking for more ideas, check out the best Father's Day 2021 gifts for under $50.

