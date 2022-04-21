Early Way Day Deals: Discounts on Wayfair Decor, Bedding and More

Wayfair

If your spring cleaning has snowballed into spring redecorating, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Next week is Wayfair's massive two-day "Way Day" sale, and leading up to it, Wayfair is offering great deals on home goods, including bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more. You can save hundreds of dollars, with some items discounted by as much as 78%. These deals will be available until April 28, the final day of the Way Day sale.

If you're looking to redo your bedroom, this is a great opportunity to save big on sheet sets or even a whole new mattress. Right now, you can grab a queen-size for just $230, or $270 off from the original price, with some sizes discounted by even more. And if you need a new bed frame to go with your new mattress, you can pick up this frame for $150, over half off its usual price.

And the savings don't stop at just the bedroom. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen setup, you can grab this versatile for just $145, a whopping $280 off its original price. It's automatically discounted by $195, but you can save an extra $85 when you use the promo code DBAIRFRYER at checkout.

There's plenty more on sale too, including some great rugs and accessories that can give your home a nice pop of color. Like this modern , which you can snag for just $33, down 78% from the usual price of $150. Or this , which comes in five different colors and is available starting at just $13.