Wayfair Way Day 2023: 48 Hours of Deals Starting April 26, Early Deals Available Now

Everyone loves a good deal, right? Whether you're looking for a new cable to charge your phone, furniture for your back porch or even a new appliance, odds are you don't want to pay full price. Wayfair has announced that it's bringing back its annual Way Day shopping event for 2023, offering up 48 hours of discounts that you won't want to miss out on. The event kicks off on Wednesday, April 26, and runs through the end of April 27, with up to 80% off on tons of items and free shipping on everything. It's like Amazon's Prime Day, but at Wayfair.

Wayfair

Wayfair is one of the largest online retailers of home goods and carries everything from wall decor to major appliances, so whether you're a first-time homebuyer or looking to spruce up your living space, you won't want to miss out on these deals.

When is Way Day 2023?

Wayfair has announced that Way Day 2023 will take place on April 26 and 27. The company has a bunch of early deals that you can start shopping right now.

What is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair's annual shopping event, similar to Amazon's Prime Day, which brings tons of huge discounts to a wide variety of products across the site. There will be hefty discounts across several of Wayfair's brands, including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Wayfair Professional. The company says there will be discounts of up to 80% in the sale, with some items being available at the lowered price for the whole duration and some being flash sales that will come and go quickly.

Do you need a membership to participate in Way Day?

Unlike some of the other annual shopping events, you don't need to pay any membership fees to Wayfair in order to qualify for the discounts during this 48-hour period. New and existing customers will be able to take advantage of all the deals, and Wayfair will ship everything for free during this time.

That said, you can save a little extra money on your first purchase if you sign up now for a Wayfair credit card. Those who sign up and use the card between April 19 and July 27 will be eligible to receive $40 off their qualifying first purchase of $100 or more in the US. Normally, Wayfair offers $40 off the first purchase of $250. Hit the link below to sign up for this offer now.

Best Way Day deals and early sales

While we're a week out from the official 48-hour shopping event, that doesn't mean you can't get started on some great deals at Wayfair right now. The official Way Day landing page indicates that there will be deals on bedding sets, sofas, storage, grills, outdoor seating, mixers, refrigerators and much more. If you're looking to take advantage of some great deals at Wayfair today, we've rounded up a few of our favorites below: