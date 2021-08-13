Save $120 on a powerful Dyson Animal stick vacuum

Dyson

If you haven't zoomed across the living room with a quality, cordless vacuum lately, you may be shocked at how much they actually suck these days -- and Dyson is leading the pack. Right now, you can snag a powerful, lightweight -- that's $120 off the sticker price. For context, the same model is "on sale" at ($330).

There are loads of Dyson models out there, so things can get confusing. If you want a breakdown of the V7 stick series and its four models, check out this article and video courtesy of one very vacuum-savvy fellow. The short version is that they're all essentially the same machine in terms of power, but the Animal is one of the more versatile and is ideal for cleaning carpets, rugs or hardwood floors.

The V7 weighs under 5.5 pounds and works for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. (I don't know about you, but I've never vacuumed for longer than that and don't plan to.) Shipping is also free, making this a solid deal on a brand-new Dyson cordless.