Video Games Are Shaping the Metaverse Okta CEO Confirms Data Breach Attempt Xbox Shows Off 'Sonic 2'-Themed Series X, Complete With Furry Controllers Tax Deadlines March Madness 2022: How to Watch
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Dash Air Fryers, Toasters and Blenders Are Up to 50% Off

Level up your at-home eats with discounted gear from this stylish kitchen brand.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
Deal
Savings
Price

Dash makes some extremely smart kitchen gadgets with a vaguely retro design. Several of the brand's small appliances are on sale at Amazon, including a 2-6-quart air fryer down to $40 and an extra-wide toaster with a handy viewing window for $35. If you're into sous vide egg bites for an easy, healthy breakfast, Dash has a small countertop machine designed to make them and it's down to just $21. 

Shop the full sale here and "dash" over to Amazon to upgrade your kitchen arsenal for cheap.

Dash 2.6-quart air fryer: $40

Save $20
Dash

I've tested this Dash air fryer and it packs plenty of power to make all your favorite snacks -- wings, fries, frozen pizza bites -- without any oil.

$40 at Amazon

Dash meat thermometer: $20

Save $20
Dash

A meat thermometer is one of those things you put off buying, but it's really handy to have around when you need it. Bag this one while it's 50% off.

$20 at Amazon

Sous vide egg bite maker: $21

Save $9
Dash

If you love those pillowy and protein-packed egg bites at Starbucks, you'll love this Dash machine that makes them for you at home. 

$21 at Amazon

Dash extra-wide toaster with viewing window: $35

Save $15
Dash

This smartly designed toaster has wide slots to toast thick bread and bagels. It also has a viewing window so you don't have to guess when your slices of rye or whole wheat are perfectly golden brown. 

Like all Dash's stuff, it's got a slightly retro look and is available in a few fun colors.

$35 at Amazon

Dash Deluxe 1400-watt blender: $196

Save $84
Dash

We haven't tested Dash's premium blender just yet, but it's got 1,400 watts of punch -- which is on par with some of the top blenders in the biz. 

See our top blender picks for 2022 here

$196 at Amazon