I'm suffering from appliance overload. I have an air fryer, an Instant Pot and a slow-cooker -- all fairly large items, all a bit overwhelming to my fairly small kitchen. If only I could mash those machines together into one super multicooker thing. And, lo, the Ninja Foodi was born! But $229 for the family-size 6-quart model? Ouch.

Here's a deal that makes it less ouchy: Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the refurbished , plus $5 for shipping. Elsewhere (like at Amazon) it's available refurbished for $165.

Like most pressure cookers, the Foodi can sear and saute, slow-cook, steam-cook and so on. But it's also an air fryer, meaning after you quick-roast that whole chicken, you can put a crispy finish on it.

But, wait, there's more: It's also a dehydrator -- a machine I've resisted buying but always kind of wanted, because who wouldn't want to snack on apple chips, banana chips and other dried goodness?

I'm not sure how this model differs from the OP300 that I wrote about previously; there's no longer any information about either of them on Ninja's website. But that one had pretty stellar user reviews at just about every store.

Although a refurb appliance may not sound too appealing, "This item has been cleaned, disinfected, and professionally restored to working order by a manufacturer-approved vendor." Meanwhille, Meh backs this with a 90-day warranty -- more than enough time, in my humble opinion, to make sure everything is working properly.

Your thoughts? (If you have one of these already, please weigh in!)

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect different model and sale price.

