Clean Your Whole House With Up to $192 Off Yeedi Robotic Vacuums and Mops

Robot vacuums are the perfect solution for busy people who want to spend less time on chores and more time doing other things. They are efficient, convenient and come with many benefits, most importantly, cleaning your space for you so you don't have to lift a finger. Plus, with so many options on the market, it's easier than ever to find a good deal.

Today only, you can snag a for up to 50% off, with some models saving you a whopping $192. There are a lot of options available, with prices starting as low as $100. If you're looking to upgrade your traditional vacuum, check out the entire selection of Yeedi vacs available. Just keep in mind that these offers expire tonight.

Smart vacuums like these clean your floors with the push of a button (or with just your voice), but they can also be programmed to automatically clean your space when you're not home or at times that won't disrupt your favorite shows. They are also great for people with allergies or asthma, since they can help to reduce dust and other allergens in the home. In addition, robot vacuums can be used on all types of flooring, including hardwood, carpet and tile.

One of the best deals of the sale is for the Yeedi . It's marked down to $358 today, saving you $192. This robot is versatile, and it can both vacuum and mop simultaneously so that one run will leave your floors fresh and clean. It has ultrasonic carpet detection sensors to avoid mopping any carpeted areas and it features a strong 3,000 Pa of suction. It also gets up to 200 minutes of runtime, which means it can clean bigger areas in a single go. Plus, it will automatically return to the charging dock when needed and resume where it left off. And with a 1.5-liter dust bag, you can hold up to 30 days of dirt before emptying the bin.

There are two other great vacuum and mop combos available, including the for $360, a $90 savings, which features oscillating mopping and 3D obstacle avoidance, as well as up to 240 minutes of cleaning time, and the , which is $120 off when you clip the on-page coupon, meaning you'll pay just $250. Both machines have a powerful 3,000 Pa of suction, but the Max has a shorter run time between charges.

If you really just need a solid vacuum without the mopping capabilities, the is a good choice that has a lot of similar features to the other vacuums on sale. It's discounted to $200. And if you're looking for the absolute lowest price, consider the . It's 50% off right now, bringing the price to just $100. It features up to 2,000 Pa of suction power, a large dustbin and up to 130 minutes of runtime. It comes with over 9 feet of boundary markers, too, so you can prevent your vac from wandering into spaces with a lot of cables or other hazards.