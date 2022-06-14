We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Home Kitchen & Household

Bosch Tools and Accessories Are Discounted By Up to 73% -- Today Only

Snag rotary tools, dremels, bit and masonry sets, wood routers and more for all your DIY projects.
Sparks fly as the Dremel 3000 from Bosch is used for metal grinding.
Bosch

Looking for some new tools or accessories for your next DIY project? Quality tools are often a big expense, but if you wait for a decent sale, you can stock up on the things you'll need to tackle home improvement projects, hobby builds and more.

In fact, Amazon has a selection of high-quality tools and accessories from Bosch discounted by as much as 73% today. Whether you're looking for a dremel, an angle grinder, screwdriver bits or other odds and ends for projects both big and small, Bosch is a solid option.

We've highlighted a few of the best deals below, but be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon. And keep in mind that these deals expire tonight.
Bosch

Dremel 4000-6/50 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit: $112

This versatile kit includes the corded rotary tool, six attachments and 50 dremel accessories, as well as a carrying case and an accessory case. The variable speed (5,000 to 35,000 RPM) is perfect for routing, cutting, wood carving, sanding, grinding, polishing and engraving.

$112 at Amazon
Bosch

Wood Router Tool Combo Kit: $189

This versatile kit can be used for precise bit plunging, edge forming, slot cutting, laminate trimming, dovetail cutting and more. It features durable aluminum construction, a 12-amp motor and an adjustable speed dial (8,000 to 25,000 RPM) so you can control how much power you want to use. The kit includes a plunge base, fixed base, 1/4-inch and 1/2-inch collet chucks, shaft wrench, collet nut wrench, chip shields and a carrying case. 

$189 at Amazon

Check out even more great tool deals:

