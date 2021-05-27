Amazon Prime Day: Possible dates Jeff Bezos' last day as Amazon CEO Nintendo Switch Pro Friends: The Reunion Stimulus check updates Unemployment tax refund
A $25 cordless BlendJet blender means frozen margs on the beach (save $15)

Bring this to the next group outing and watch your legend grow.

If you like piña coladas and getting tipsy on the beach, or by the pool, or really anywhere, this BlendJet personal, portable, cordless blender is a summer must-have. The BlendJet One is currently down to just $25 at Macy's (normally $40); available in a rainbow of colors at this sale price and it ships for free. 

The battery-powered, rechargeable blender gets great scores in thousands of online reviews -- both on Macy's and Amazon -- and it's a steal at $25. The portable party-maker fits in the tiniest of bags and will definitely make a hero out of you at the next park or beach hang. I suppose you could also make healthy smoothies and shakes on the go with the BlendJet, but after the year we've had, I think a frozen margarita or two is in order.

