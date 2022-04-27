Best Way Day Deals: 33 Top Discounts From Wayfair's 48-Hour Event

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a bigger purchase like a new sofa, mattress or patio set, then now's your chance. Early deals have been running all week long, but as of this morning, Wayfair has officially kicked off its , with discounts of up to 80% on a huge selection of home goods, including furniture, beds, kitchen appliances and much more. You can see the entire sale selection here:

There's a lot of items to shop, but not much time to do it as this 48-hour flash sale only runs through tomorrow, Thursday April 28. So to help save you time, we've pulled some of the best deals available. Below, you'll find our round-up of the top Way Day deals you can buy right now. Be sure to watch out for our upcoming live blog for even more Way Day offers, discounts and the most up-to-date info on flash deals that you won't want to miss.

Best furniture deals

Wayfair There are three different colors to pick from for these counter stools, but the rustic brown and black ones are the cheapest. These come in a pair, so you get two stools for the price, making it pretty affordable to pick up four of them. They support up to 264 pounds and the seat sits at 25.6 inches off the ground.

(Save $127)

(Save $303)

(Save $20)

(Save $70)

(Save $215)

(Save $210)

Best appliance deals

Wayfair Food processors can be used for a bunch of different things, including making salsa (which is my favorite use). This one comes with an S blade, shredding disc and slicing disc attachment and it's all dishwasher safe for easy clean up. You can use this to shred cheese, make sauces, chop veggies and more.

Wayfair Air fryers are a great way to cook, especially in the summer months. You no longer need to heat up your whole house just to get some crispy chicken or reheat your leftovers. This fryer has a large capacity and several cooking modes to make it even easier to use.

(Save $37)

(Save $250)

(Save $12)

(Save $25)

(Save $200)

(Save $400)

(Save $154)

(save $180)

Best outdoor and patio deals

Wayfair Even though the weather is getting warmer, there's nothing like a nice fire on some of these cooler evenings still. Propane fire pits are the easiest way to crank up a fire when guests are over, and the best part is you don't need to worry about it once it's lit, unless you run out of propane. This comes with the pit and rocks to put inside, but you'll need to supply your own propane tank.

Wayfair Whether you are looking to remodel your yard or you just want to add some more covered space outside, this gazebo is a must-have. It's water-resistant, made of solid wood and good to be used year-round. This option is 11 feet wide by 13 feet deep and nearly 9.5 feet high inside.

(Save $60)

(Save $850)

(Save $220)

(Save $120)

(Save $45)

(Save $126)

(Save $180)

(Save $75)

Best bed deals

Wayfair Looking for a new bed to put in your guest room? If you don't need the most comfortable and best bed on the market, this is a great affordable choice. It's 6 inches thick and can be used on just a frame or on top of a box spring depending on your preference. All of the sizes are on sale, with the California king size being the most expensive at $146.