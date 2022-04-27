Way Day 2022: Live Wayfair Deals as We Spot Them

Wayfair's answer to Prime Day is 48 hours of deals that officially kick off on April 27. Some early deals are available now.
When it comes to annual shopping events, it seems as though every retailer wants to host its own event now a days. Wayfair, the online home goods retail giant, is back with another Way Day event, which is its own version of Amazon Prime Day which takes place later in the year. Way Day, the name of the company's 48-hour shopping event, officially kicks off on April 27 and runs through the end of April 28. There will be discounts on a wide variety of goods that it sells, with some discounts going up to as high as 80% off. In addition, Wayfair will be offering free delivery on everything it sells.
If you want to take full advantage of the best Way Day deals, you may want to consider signing up for a Wayfair credit card. New Wayfair card members who sign up before April 28 can save $40 on their first eligible purchase of $100 or more.
Air fryers are a great way to cook, especially in the summer months. You no longer need to heat up your whole house just to get some crispy chicken or reheat your leftovers. This fryer has a large capacity and several cooking modes to make it even easier to use.
This food processor can be used to do a number of things, including making sauces and chopping vegetables. It has a large capacity so it's great for personal use and for family dinners.
Customers who sign up for a new Wayfair credit card account will be able to save an additional $40 on a qualifying $100 purchase during Way Day. You need to sign up between April 20-28 in order to receive the discount.