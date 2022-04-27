Way Day 2022: Live Wayfair Deals as We Spot Them

When it comes to annual shopping events, it seems as though every retailer wants to host its own event now a days. Wayfair, the online home goods retail giant, is back with another Way Day event, which is its own version of Amazon Prime Day which takes place later in the year. Way Day, the name of the company's 48-hour shopping event, officially kicks off on April 27 and runs through the end of April 28. There will be discounts on a wide variety of goods that it sells, with some discounts going up to as high as 80% off. In addition, Wayfair will be offering free delivery on everything it sells.

If you want to take full advantage of the best Way Day deals, you may want to consider signing up for a Wayfair credit card. New Wayfair card members who sign up before April 28 can save $40 on their first eligible purchase of $100 or more.