Best Valentine's Day Kitchen Gifts for a Home Cook

Valentine's Day is the right time to lay a little luxury on the home cook in your life.

Updated Jan. 30, 2024 8:00 a.m. PT

David Watsky
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's spent more than a decade covering all things edible, including meal kit services, food subscriptions, kitchen tools and cooking tips. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the food business, including as a line cook in Rhode Island where he once made a steak sandwich for Lamar Odom. Right now, he's likely somewhere stress-testing a blender or researching the best way to make bacon. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
pan stirrer
Automatic pan stirrer
stand mixer in black
Bodum stand mixer
steak knives and chopsticks
Steak knife and chopsticks set
Lomi
Lomi countertop composter
bottle of courvosier
Courvoisier VSOP
screenshot-2020-04-01-09-57-33.png
Milo Dutch oven
chocolate truffles
Compartes x Macallan truffles
snake river farms meat
American Wagyu
cookunity
CookUnity meal delivery
smoked seafood platter
"Sea"cuterie box
tablet on stand on counter
Yamazaki tablet and cookbook stand
phpthumb-generated-thumbnail-13
The Field cast iron skillet
screen-shot-2022-01-14-at-4-45-33-pm.png
Italian olivewood serving board
yotam
Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi
screen-shot-2022-01-14-at-3-17-50-pm.png
Melinda's hot sauce sampler
screen-shot-2022-01-14-at-3-53-22-pm.png
Silicone oven mitts
screen-shot-2022-01-14-at-5-00-42-pm.png
A delivery of fresh pasta
screen-shot-2022-01-14-at-3-49-07-pm.png
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
screen-shot-2021-01-28-at-9-54-33-am.png
Fresh black winter truffles
porter-road-box.png
Best of Porter Road meat box
Valentine's Day gifts for someone who cooks can take many shapes: a premium ingredient to use in their recipes tinkering or a time-saving gadget that will free them up to focus on the more enjoyable parts of cooking. There's also quality cookware to replace an aging pot or pan and cookbooks filled with fresh ideas for culinary exploration. 

Best Food and Drink Subscriptions for Valentine's Day

We pulled from our list of hand-tested best lists for meal delivery, kitchen tools, food subscriptions and more. Here are some of our favorite kitchen gifts for a home cook this Valentine's Day.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Best Valentine's Day gifts for a home cook

$25 at Uncommon Goods

Automatic pan stirrer

Stirring a sauce doesn't take much skill but it does require time and attention. This automatic stirrer will free a home cook up to do more important things and ensure a sauce or slow scrambled eggs stay moving.

$104 at Bodum

Bodum stand mixer

KitchenAid might make the most well-known stand mixer on the market but Bodum makes the cutest. This compact baking buddy features a dough hook, beater and whisk attachment and seven speeds to make the perfect batch of bread dough or cake batter  

See at Schmidt Brothers

Steak knife and chopsticks set

Whether it's beef or bibimbap, you'll be ready with this set of steak knives and chopsticks from Schmidt Brothers and Cote Korean Steakhouse.

$500 at Lomi

Lomi countertop composter

If your special person cooks, they probably produce a lot of kitchen scraps. Those can be turned into compost and Lomi's countertop food processor will give the organic waste a big head start.

$48 at Uber Eats

Courvoisier VSOP

Cognac is a criticak bottle for any chef to have on the bar. It's ace for a nightcap but also adds depth of flavor to savory sauces and desserts. 

$125 at Kana

Milo Dutch oven

There are plenty of quality Dutch ovens to choose from -- Le Creuset, Staub, Vermicular -- but Milo's enameled pot has a very distinct minimalist look. It also clocks in at a palatable $125 for the 3.5-quart size. Compare that with those French and Japanese luxury brands that'll likely cost you nearly three times as much. 

The Milo comes in 10 great colors and makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift for a chef who is short an enameled cast-iron pot.

$40 at Compartes

Compartes x Macallan truffles

When a chocolate maker as good as Compartes pairs up with a scotch producer as good as Macallan, we pay attention. Secure a box of ten decadent truffles made with premium Scotch for $40. 

$260 at Snakeriverfarms

American Wagyu

For beef eaters, Wagyu is worth the hype. Swirled with rich marbling for dynamic flavor, this beef can cost some serious coin, which is why a bundle is the most economical way to buy it. 

Snake River Farms specializes in the stuff and you can secure this pack of best sellers has four Wagyu filets, 2 ribeye filet, 2 Frenched pork chops, a pack of dogs and pounds of beef for $260. That may sound like a lot, but wait until you try it.

See at CookUnity

CookUnity meal delivery

CookUnity is one of the best prepared meal delivery services I've tried, and I've tied just about all of them. If someone you love would welcome a break from cooking, drop a few weeks of these healthy and tasty meals on them, all of which are created by professional chefs and delivered fresh. Want to learn more? Read my full review of CookUnity here.

$110 at Blue Circle Foods

"Sea"cuterie box

Forget the meats, cured and smoked seafood is all the rage. Make a little fish board for your valentine with Blue Cirle's bundle that includes three types of smoked salmon (2 packages of each) and raw shrimp to serve cocktail style.

$25 at Food52

Yamazaki tablet and cookbook stand

For a recipe hawk, having a dedicated tablet stand for the kitchen is key. This sleek unit doubles as a cookbook stand, too, for any analog compendiums they have lying around from yesteryear.

$115 at Field Company

The Field cast iron skillet

My dad actually bought me and my three siblings cast-iron skillets for the holidays last year. While I'm grateful, I wish it was this one, which is lighter than the average cast-iron skillet (ours were quite the addition to our suitcases coming back home). This one is nonstick and makes for an excellent serving dish for something like a large chocolate chip cookie. And it's just so darn lovely to look at.

If you want something even lighter but equally equipped to handle high heat for cooking steak and other meats, try our favorite Made In blue carbon steel frying pan ($89).

$25 at Sur La Table

Italian olivewood serving board

This is a smaller board perfect for serving cheese and charcuterie on date night at home. The olivewood's natural grain patterns are undeniably beautiful and so is the price; just $17 for the Italian-made statement cheese board. Add it to a gift box or basket with a fine cheese and a bottle of wine for a wow factor your valentine is sure to love. 

$28 at Barnes & Noble

Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi

If there is one chef whose cookbooks we can't stop thumbing through these past few years, it's Yotam Ottolenghi. The Israeli-born British chef and restaurateur is a master of flavor with a focus on plant-based cooking. 

In his latest release, Flavor, Ottolenghi and author Ixta Belfrage hone in on the process and technique for unimaginably flavorful recipes like coconut dal, eggplant dumplings and chickpea pancakes with mango-pickle yogurt. Exotic flavors made accessible, this book makes for one of the most perfect Valentine's Day gift options out there. 

$40 at Melindas

Melinda's hot sauce sampler

I don't know who Melinda is but she makes some mighty fine sauces. Many of these dippers and condiments have good heat, although not tear-inducing, but they are also built with complex flavors that make them hot sauces fit for a true chef or food fan. I've been crushing hard on the habanero honey mustard and spicy garlic parmesan all year. This is a perfect food gift for Valentine's Day, you can haul in a gift box sampling of six sauces for $40, and spice up your relationship. 

$40 at Foods 52

Silicone oven mitts

Who said oven mitts can't be stylish? These smarter mitts have built-in magnets(!) to plunk them on the fridge or grill to keep them together when not in use.

$30 at Goldbelly

A delivery of fresh pasta

I'm fortunate enough to have an Italian market one block away that sells fresh pasta. My snobby self just can't go back to the dried boxed stuff. You can send any pasta-loving Valentine 4 pounds of freshly made pasta from Raffetto's in New York (via Goldbelly) for $30.

Choose from five different cuts including linguini and pappardelle and seven different recipes like classic egg or add more adventurous varieties such as lemon red pepper or rosemary. Whatever they don't use in the first few days can be frozen and thawed for later.

$80 at Amazon

Shun Sora Japanese petty knife

You may not use a petty knife every time you crack a recipe, but having a good precise utility blade for small and intricate cuts is huge, especially when slicing fish, tomatoes and other soft foods exactly how you want them. Shun is a world-class purveyor of Japanese steel, and its elegant 6-inch Sora utility blade would be a welcome addition to any chef's block.

$103 at Urbani Truffles

Fresh black winter truffles

Step 1 is to make sure they like truffles before you go buying them -- because they ain't cheap. Most of us normal folk don't cook with or eat truffles on a regular basis, so scoring a few ounces for your valentine to shave over pasta or risotto will be a major treat. 

Bonus: You might get to enjoy them too.

$128 at Porter Road

Best of Porter Road meat box

Does a box of meat strike you as a strange Valentine's Day gift? Well, it shouldn't -- unless your partner is a vegan, I suppose. Porter Road's best of box is a treasure trove of quality cuts including two dry-aged ribeye steaks, two pork chops, 2 pounds of dry-aged ground beef and 1 pound each of bacon, country sausage and chorizo. From there, the possibilities are endless.

