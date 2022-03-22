Best Robot Vacuum Deals: Save $200 on a Deebot T8+, $250 on Roomba i6

Deal Savings Price









Wouldn't it be nice if you could open the door to a tidy house every time you get home from work? The reality is, you can and it might not cost as much as you think. Robot vacuums have been around for over two decades at this point and technology has come a long way since the first Roomba was released back in 2002. These days, there's a wide range of robot vacuums, from simple budget-friendly models that take care of basic vacuuming, to pricier high-end models that feature laser navigation and can also mop simultaneously. And with so many models on the market, that means there's plenty of deals available too. With just a little digging, you can save hundreds on one of these handy housework helpers, no matter what kind of model you're looking for.

To get a sense of the best models on the market at the moment, you can check out our list of the best robot vacuums. While, unfortunately, the majority of the models on that list are only available at full price, you can find plenty of comparable models out there with steep discounts. Below, you'll find some of the best robot vacuum deals out there at the moment so you can be sure you're getting the best value for your dollar. We'll keep updating this page as deals come and go, so be sure to check back often.

Anker The RoboVac 25C made its way onto our list of the best robot vacuums for this year as our favorite budget option. And it's an even better value when you can pick it up for 48% off the list price. It's suitable for both carpet and hardwood floors, and boasts 1500Pa of suction for thorough cleaning. While it doesn't feature the floor mapping capabilities of pricier models, it is equipped with drop-sensing technology and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can activate it through your smartphone or smart home hub. It can run for up to 100 minutes on a full charge, and will automatically return to its included charging base when low on power.

Ecovacs With a mopping function, an auto-empty station and laser navigation, the Deebot T8+ is the full package when it comes to robot vacuums. It generates a multi-floor map of your home, and the companion app allows you to set custom cleaning schedules and virtual boundaries. It boasts up to 3 hours of runtime on a single charge, enough to clean an area of up to 3,200 square feet. Plus, the precise obstacle avoidance capabilities means you don't have to worry about it getting tangled up in loose cords or chargers.

Roborock While this Roborock S6 Pure might be a slight step down from the S7 that made our list of favorites for 2022, it offers many of the same features for nearly $250 less. It's a combination mop and vacuum, and can preform both functions simultaneously for efficient cleaning. It's equipped with cutting-edge laser navigation used to generate a multi-floor map of your home, allowing you to set custom cleaning schedules and no-go zones. It boasts an impressive 2,000Pa of suction, can run for up to three hours on a single charge, and the 180ml water tank holds enough to mop an area of up to 1,610 square feet.

iRobot With no mopping function, this Roomba i6 is geared exclusively towards being a highly powerful robot vacuum. It uses vSLAM navigation to generate a map of your home while it cleans and learns the most efficient cleaning route to save time and energy. You can't set custom maps and schedules like the Roborock S6, but you can use Google Assistant or Alexa through your phone or smart hub to give it specific commands such as "clean under the kitchen table" to take care of messes in the moment. The major advantage of this Roomba i6 is that it comes with the Clean Base, which allows it to empty its own dust bin when full so you don't have to worry about coming home to a house that's only half clean.