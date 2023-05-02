Your kitchen faucet is probably one of the last details you consider when it comes to kitchen design, but I'd argue that it deserves a place a little higher on the list. An elegant faucet can be the cherry on top of a beautiful kitchen and can draw the eye as a dramatic focal point in a sea of cabinets. On the functional side, your faucet is one of the most high-touch aspects of your kitchen and one where things can go very wrong if not installed or maintained correctly. The best kitchen faucet will seamlessly fuse both style and function and slip into your daily routine without causing much friction.

While it is considered a fixture, the faucet's importance ranks a great deal higher than things such as cabinet handles, and you may want to consider its purchase more in the vein of how you'd consider a large appliance.

Some recurring wisdom I gleaned from researching this list is that your kitchen faucet is not necessarily where you should seek significant savings -- though of course we've brought you a well-vetted budget option -- and isn't the best opportunity to get cute with something cheap and clever-looking you found online. Especially if you're planning to self-install, an oft-repeated bit of advice from home experts is to stick with trusted brands that have a long history in the faucet game.

Brands such as Moen, Delta and Kohler came up time and again as the most highly rated options, reflected in our picks, below. (Other brands such as Grohe, Klaus, and Elkay also proved popular among rankings.) Faucets are not one-size-fits-all either, and there are many important aspects to consider in terms of size, functionality and installation requirements. (See our buying guide at the end for a rundown of various options to consider.) With all that in mind, we bring you the five best kitchen faucets for 2023.

Best kitchen faucets for 2023

Moen Moen Adler One-Handle High Arc Faucet Best overall kitchen faucet $159 at Amazon Moen is one of the top brands for kitchen fixtures, creating attractive, durable products that are easy to install, have a high degree of functionality, and come with a lifetime limited warranty. Among kitchen faucet options, single-handle, high-arc and pull-down models are the most common and represent most of our picks, (see our Buying Guide below for all the variables that go into faucet choices,) and this Moen Adler model takes top honors for its simple but sleek design that can work in any kitchen, paired with an extra powerful spray option, while still maintaining a very friendly price tag. Retailing for about $159 on Amazon including a spot-resistant finish, its overall value given its features and the quality of the brand puts it ahead of the field. At 1.5 gallons per minute, the flow rate of the Moen Adler qualifies as low-flow while still maintaining a robust stream, meaning that you might catch a little savings in water usage compared to other models as well. Moen Arbor was another highly rated Moen model with a slightly different look, and both the Adler and Arbor are available in a number of different formats including pull-out, low-arc, smart-enabled and touchless options. (Note that smart-enabled and touchless models may also require either batteries or an AC hookup for installation, which adds to the degree of difficulty and also the price.) Faucet height : 14.5 in.

: 14.5 in. Flow rate : 1.5 GPM

: 1.5 GPM Number of holes : 1

Delta Delta Leland Single Handle Faucet Another excellent option $281 at Lowes Delta's products were neck-and-neck with Moen when it came to which ranked highest among multiple best kitchen faucet lists. A longtime leader in faucet manufacturing, the Delta Leland model offers a slightly more romantic silhouette than the Moen Adler for a somewhat higher price tag, but its features and functionality are otherwise on par with our top pick. Many users commented on its flawless magnetic docking technology, which makes the pull-down sprayer look especially like an integrated part of the faucet. Its flow rate is slightly higher than the Moen Adler, at 1.8 GPM, which provides a stronger stream while not in spray mode, but also utilizes more water. As above, the Delta Leland is available in various formats and also includes the possibility for voice or motion activation. Other highly ranked Delta models include Trinsic and Essa. Faucet height : 14.9 in.

: 14.9 in. Flow rate : 1.8 GPM

: 1.8 GPM Number of holes : 1 or 3

WEWE Wewe Single Handle Pull Out Faucet Best budget faucet $65 at Amazon Of all the faucets highlighted on any lists that I consulted, this Wewe model was the most consistent in terms of its placement as the absolute top option for those on a budget. As Amazon's best-selling faucet -- period -- it has a whopping 4.8 out of 5 score based on more than 40,000 user ratings. Depending on the finish of your choice, the model will cost between $65 and $85, making it a tremendous value for how much user confidence it inspires. Functionally, it is a single-handle, gooseneck-style faucet with a pull-down sprayer. Its simple, tulip design is nearly as elegant as any of the higher-end models on this list, with the only exception being that the spray setting buttons (stream, spray, pause) are visibly situated on the top of the sprayer nozzle, rather than hidden behind. Its cost savings largely have to do with its lighter-weight nature, but Wewe has a reputation for making quality, low-cost products. Users frequently noted its easy installation and nuanced temperature control functionality. With a generous 1.8 GPM stream, it's a powerful, value-driven option that will easily be able to handle your dish-washing needs without setting you back hundreds. Faucet height : 15.7 in.

: 15.7 in. Flow rate: 1.8 GPM

1.8 GPM Number of holes : 1 or 3

Delta Delta Classic Single-Handle Faucet A good low-profile faucet $76 at Amazon Not every kitchen sink space is equipped for a high-arching faucet, so for a lower-profile, not to mention budget option, we like this Delta Classic Single-Handle Faucet model. Delta products inspire user confidence, and this is no exception, with an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5. (Ease of installation and functionality both typically got higher marks, with "style" scoring lower on average than the gooseneck models on this list, but that can't be helped when considering a lower profile option.) Despite not having a pull-out or pull-down sprayer, the neck is able to swivel 180 degrees, and the flow rate is a sturdy 1.8 GPM, making it feel a little more robust than some of the lower-flow but higher-end models here. Chrome is the only finish available here, but there's no denying it's a classic look and a top-notch brand. Faucet height : 8.4 in.

: 8.4 in. Flow rate : 1.8 GPM

: 1.8 GPM Number of holes : 1

Kohler Kohler Sous Pro-Style Faucet Best professional kitchen faucet $279 at The Home Depot You will recognize "professional" kitchen faucet models by their coiled gooseneck design, which allows complete control over the movement of the nozzle, making it easy to fill or wash industrial-sized pots and pans. A magnetic docking handle keeps the gooseneck arm locked when not in use, and if I may? The overall effect is kind of badass. Whether or not you need such a model in your life, at a price only marginally higher than most of the other faucets on this list, this Kohler Pro-Style model is one worth considering if "badass" is the energy you're trying to bring to your kitchen. At 22.25 inches, you'll need a bit more clearance in order to accommodate this model, which should be fine so long as your sink isn't mounted under any cabinetry. A soap dispenser is also included, which means your corresponding sink must have at least two holes for faucet installation. Despite its professional appearance, which may be intimidating to some, most users reported that installation was easy. The Kohler Sous Pro-Style is one of Home Depot's best sellers, with an overall 4.6 rating out of nearly 3,000 reviews. Faucet height: 22.25 in.

22.25 in. Flow rate: 1.5 GPM

1.5 GPM Number of holes: 2

How we evaluated the best kitchen faucets



Our list of kitchen faucets was compiled from numerous review sites among those models that were most frequently mentioned, as well as best-selling and top-rated models at major retailers such as Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. I researched the kitchen faucets in this list by analyzing specs and user reviews, diving deep for mentions of persistent issues, and considering the available features and functionality compared to price as a measure of each model's overall value. I focused primarily on those models that had extremely high user ratings, typically 4.5 and above with at least 1,000 unique ratings.

Kitchen faucet buying guide

While design is obviously going to be a big factor in your kitchen faucet decision, the functionality of kitchen faucets comes down to five major components:

Mounting

Assuming you are purchasing a faucet for a pre-existing sink, you will first have to know how many holes are available for installation: one, two or three. If you have as many as three you can more or less choose whatever faucet you wish, as additional holes can be easily plugged if not used, but you can't install a faucet that requires more holes than your sink basin has. The number of handles on the faucet, as well as whether there are additional features such as a separate sprayer, soap dispenser or hot water filler all require additional holes.

There are a number of important considerations to make before buying a new faucet. Moen

Neck

Gooseneck faucets are common, but even among them there are lower arc and higher arc options, and you should take measurements in your space to make sure you're not choosing something that exceeds the height of what's available. Straight faucets take up less vertical space and are generally less expensive, but leave less room in the basin for doing dishes or filling up pots.

Reach

Your faucet's ability to easily reach every corner of your sink also comes down to a matter of how it's intended to work. Pull-down faucets are the most common and consist of a sprayer mounted on a hose that can be pulled down from the arched neck, or remain locked in the arm of the faucet when not in use. Pull-out faucets are typically found in models with a lower profile, and pull forward from the base, rather than down, and usually include a longer hose. Stationary spouts, such as those in most straight-neck models, often include a separate sprayer attachment that is mounted on the side of the sink.

Kohler's pro-style faucet gives you more reach than a standard model. Kohler

Handles

Single-handle faucets are the most common and contain only one handle for adjusting the water temperature. They are the easiest to install but can be tricky to adjust to your perfect temperature every time. Touchless or smart features, where available, are typically aligned with single-handle models. Double-handle faucets include separate handles for hot and cold water, allowing you more nuance to adjust the temperature to your liking, and give a more old-fashioned or farmhouse look. Double-handle faucets are tricky to install and require additional holes in the corresponding sink.

There are virtually endless faucet styles, colors and finishes to choose from. BuildMyPlace

Finish

Many faucets offer spotless or fingerprint-proof finishes, which usually consist of a brushed metal look, rather than a shiny look. Nickel, chrome, matte-black and stainless steel are the most common finishes, with bronze, gold and pewter as occasional options.

Kitchen faucet FAQs

How expensive are kitchen faucets? All of the above considerations play a part in the price of a faucet. For simple designs made from cheaper materials, there are a number of options under $100. When you add on all the possible bells and whistles for both form and function, many higher-end faucets can run $600 and above. On average, a high-quality faucet from a trusted brand costs between $150 and $300.

How long should a kitchen faucet last? A kitchen faucet can last up to about 20 years, especially when manufactured by a trusted brand from high-quality materials. Since faucets have some serious longevity, it's another good argument to spend a little more money upfront since the amount your faucet costs you yearly over its lifespan amounts to pocket change, even in the more expensive models.

Are kitchen faucets easy to install? Most faucet manufacturers recommend leaving the installation to a professional, however all of their faucets also come equipped with DIY instructions, and the majority of user reviews regarding faucets discuss how easy or difficult installation is. If you are planning to install yourself, you might want to actually look into a handful of user reviews for the faucet you are considering, to see if you would be more comfortable hiring a pro. Faucets with multiple handles, or additional features since as a separate sprayer or soap dispenser are going to increase the degree of difficulty slightly. Smart-enabled or touchless models might also require an electrical hookup, so you'll want to see whether one is already available under your sink.

What type of water pressure should I look for? The flow rate of your faucet is measured in gallons per minute. In order to conserve water and in accordance with building codes, most contemporary faucets must run at 1.8 GPM or lower. Low-flow faucets are those that have a GPM rate of 1.5 or less, which are required in some places and can also result in savings on your water bill.

What type of kitchen faucet is the best? There is a near-infinite variety of kitchen faucets available when you factor in all the possible mix-and-match variables: arc, functionality, finish, style, handle type and so on. The best kitchen faucet for you must begin with a matter of space: How big is the corresponding sink, how many holes do you have for installation, and do you have any vertical considerations, such as cabinetry, that will inform how much of a gooseneck arc you can accommodate. Functionality is also important, in terms of how much and what kind of use you're routinely subjecting the faucet to: Are you mainly rinsing dishes to stack them in a dishwasher, or is the sink your sole pot-washing station? Are you a use-your-hands kind of cook, where touchless may be a critical feature? Style is, of course, also a consideration, since your faucet is arguably a very visible feature in your kitchen. No one thing is necessarily best when it comes to a type of faucet, since it's definitely going to be a customized decision, even when you're eventually buying a model off the shelf.

