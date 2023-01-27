This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

We're in the midst of those dreary winter days, when you might find yourself craving some fresh air but don't want to brave the cold or even crack open a window. Luckily, there are some hard-working houseplants can help keep your air cleaner, if you're not interested in adding an air purifier to your home decor.

Plus, a simple set of houseplants add color, style and an earthy warmth to interior spaces. And contrary to popular belief, you don't need a green thumb to keep indoor plants alive.

The key is selecting plants that thrive in your specific environment. Whether you're working with limited natural light, a busy schedule or musty air that needs purifying, there are plenty of plant options out there to meet your needs. (Make sure you also check out which spots to place your plants to keep them alive, and the 10 freeze-proof plants that will survive a winter outside.)

Plants that can clean the air

Multiple studies have proven certain plants are able to absorb polluting organic compounds like formaldehyde and benzene through their leaves and roots. That absorption purifies the air around the plant.

A NASA study even highlighted several plants that excelled in cleaning the air around them. If you're looking to breathe easier, but don't want to purchase an air purifier, opt for one of these plants for their ability to improve indoor air quality.

Peace lily (Spathiphyllum)

Named for the white blooms reminiscent of a surrender flag, these budding beauties remove formaldehyde, benzene and carbon monoxide from the air around them. Peace lilies can grow up to 16 inches tall and don't need direct sunlight, but they do require regular watering.

English ivy (Hedera helix)

According to NASA's study, English ivy is a fantastic plant to grow indoors if you're looking for air-filtering ability.

English ivy absorbs formaldehyde, found in some household cleaners and can reduce the amount of airborne fecal matter. However, it should be kept out of the reach of any pets, as it can be poisonous if ingested.

Gerbera daisy (Gerbera jamesonii)

This bright and colorful flower packs a pollutant-absorbing punch, filtering out trichloroethylene and benzene, chemical compounds found in cleaners and solvents. Gerbera daisies do need plenty of direct sunlight, so keep your plant in a well-lit area and be sure to water frequently.

Plants that don't need much light



Just because you live in a space with limited natural light that doesn't mean you can't enjoy plants inside your home. These shade-loving varieties make the perfect addition to any home, especially if it's low on sunshine.

Snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Named for its long, straight leaves, this super-tolerant plant doesn't need direct sunlight or frequent watering to survive. It's easy to keep alive and can grow up to 12 inches tall.

The snake plant also releases oxygen at night, unlike most plants, which release it during the day. That makes it a great plant for a bedroom, and it could even help you sleep better.

Moth orchid (Phalaenopsis Blume)

These exotic-looking flowers are actually quite simple to grow. They don't require direct sunlight and you should allow the soil to dry out in between watering. That means you won't need to remember to water very often.

These plants come in two standard sizes, an under 12-inch variety and a variety that reaches between 18 and 24 inches tall. Moth orchid blooms can last for up to four months and are perfect for low-light locations.

Golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Also known as devil's ivy, this strong-willed climbing plant can survive in plenty of indoor lighting conditions. In the jungle, it can grow up to 40 feet long, but will probably do better in your home as a hanging or potted plant.

Golden pothos don't require a lot of light and prefer partly shady environments. They're exceptionally hardy and add bright, cheery greenery to any interior.

Plants that don't need much watering

Let's face it, keeping anything alive is a time-consuming responsibility. Sometimes watering your plants will simply slip your mind. Not to worry.

If you forget to water your plants for a few days or take a vacation, these plants will forgive you. They can withstand a few days, even a week in some cases, with no harm done.

Spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

The sprawling spider plant is rarely thirsty. In fact, it can go a week or more without H2O, thanks to its tubelike roots that store nutrients. Still, if you see the leaf tips begin to turn brown, it's time to give it a drink.

The best way to store and display a spider plant is in a hanging basket or a tall planter, so the long leaves can dangle over the side. When it comes to light, the spider plant prefers indirect light, not too bright and not in complete shade.

ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

This tongue-twister of a plant is nearly indestructible. It can tolerate plenty of different lighting conditions and go without water for long periods of time. Its bright green leaves are thick and waxy to help conserve water. Overwatering could be this plant's biggest enemy.

It's also important to keep the leaves free of dust, so an occasional wipe with a damp cloth or paper towel will go a long way in keeping your ZZ plant healthy. Perfect for interior spaces, and it's a great plant for travelers.

Succulent family (Echeveria)

Succulents are mega-popular in interior design these days, accenting desks, kitchens and everywhere in between. While they do require a decent amount of natural light (most prefer full, direct sun), plants in the succulent family don't need much water at all.

Like the ZZ plant, there's more risk in overwatering than underwatering. Succulents come in dozens of varieties with a wide array of beautiful colors, shapes and sizes.

Even if your thumb isn't the greenest, these indoor-friendly plants will thrive in your home's climate, maybe even improve it and look good, all at the same time.

