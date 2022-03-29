Get Your First Year of Sam's Club Membership and Free Gifts for Under $1 Per Month

Sam's Club

Groceries are likely a significant part of your weekly budget, so why not try to save every dollar you possibly can on them? A Sam's Club membership offers tons of benefits, including exclusive savings on groceries, clothing and other everyday essentials.

A one-year membership would normally cost you $45 total, but right now you can sign up for just $20, less than half the cost. That's not even the best part, though. In addition to this, you'll get a $10 gift card to use on a purchase of your choice, plus a rotisserie chicken and an eight-pack of cupcakes. This basically means you are paying under $10 out of pocket for the membership with the $23 of extras that are thrown in. This deal has already sold out a few times, so if you're interested be sure to act sooner than later.

With your Sam's Club membership you can get benefits like free curbside pick-up, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps along with free flat tire repair, battery testing and windshield wiper replacement.

Sam's Club sells more than just groceries, too, with a huge selection of electronics, furniture, clothing, games and other goods. In fact, if you've been having difficulty getting your hands on a next-gen Xbox Series X or PS5, it might be worth jumping on this deal just to get access to the member-exclusive console restocks that we've seen in the past. No matter what you use it for, at just $20, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time.