Become a Sam's Club Member for Just $20: You'll Get Savings on Groceries and Special Perks

Sam's Club

Groceries are a significant part of your weekly budget, so why not save every dollar you possibly can on them? A Sam's Club membership offers tons of benefits, including exclusive savings on groceries.

A one-year membership would typically cost you $45 total, but now through March 6, you can sign up for just $20, less than half the cost. Plus, you'll get a rotisserie chicken, eight-pack of cupcakes and a $10 Sam's Club e-gift card -- a $23 value, thrown in for free just to help sweeten the deal. This basically means you are paying under $10 out of pocket for the membership.

A Sam's Club membership includes member benefits like free curbside pick-up, a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps along with free flat tire repair, battery testing and windshield wiper replacement.

Sam's Club sells more than just groceries too, with a huge selection of electronics, furniture, clothing, games and more. In fact, if you've been having difficulty getting your hands on a next-gen Xbox Series X or PS5, it might be worth jumping on this deal just to get access to the member-exclusive console restocks that we've seen in the past. No matter what you use it for, at just $20, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time.