3 household essentials I'm buying today, all priced $14 or less

People often say to me, "Rick, you're so incredibly good at telling me what to spend my hard-earned money on, but what do you spend your hard-earned money on?" Fair question. I think what you're really asking is, do I walk the walk or just talk the talk?

I'm walking, here! By which I mean I'm buying all three of the products listed below. Read on to find out why.

Popco There are zillions of ways to make popcorn; only a few of them are any good. Popco's collapsible silicone thingie is one of the best. Pour in your kernels, add a little oil, salt or season to taste and then pop it in the microwave. Presto: awesome corn. At $11.04, the light-blue version represents the lowest price on record for this incredibly pop-ular product. Several other colors, including red, are marked at $11.89, also a great deal. This would be make a terrific gift for a dad or grad (which is the reason for my purchase; I already own one that I use myself).

Atmoko Amazon seller: TurbotDirect Price: $13 with $4-off on-page coupon and promo code 848BFFDG Fairywill is probably best-known when it comes to electric toothbrushes like this one, but there are countless identical clones. I actually own one of the former, but after years of use it's getting pretty worn -- and for a few bucks more than the price of a few replacement heads, I could just get this brand-new one. Which is what I'm doing. Thankfully, the kajillion overwhelmingly positive user reviews bear out my hypothesis: Atmoko's toothbrush is just as good as Fairywill's. Which is great. So I'm buying it.

Dreamfarm This one's new to me; I just spotted it on TikTok. The Supoon (terrible name) is a silicone-covered cooking spoon with a scraper edge and measuring markers on the inside, meaning it's also a teaspoon and tablespoon. Handy, right? But the real innovation here is the handle design: It allows the spoon to rest on the counter without actually touching it, theoretically resulting in less mess to clean up. Definitely worth $10 to find out if that theory holds up. If nothing else, I love any kitchen thing that's also another thing.

Have you found any other must-have kitchen or household tools -- preferably in this price range? Tell me about them in the comments!

